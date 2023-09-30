https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/as-government-shutdown-looms-working-people-likely-to-lose-out-1113811245.html

Government Shutdown Seems Increasingly Likely, Media Complicity In Cover Up of Freddie Gray Death, Colin Kaepernick Writes To The Jets

As Government Shutdown Looms, Working People Likely To Lose Out

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics and Director of the Center for Economic Information at the University of Missouri, Kansas City and Graduate Faculty at the University of Missouri-Columbia to discuss the impending government shutdown and what affect it might have on the economy, how the House Freedom Caucus’ demands for rollbacks of social spending are placing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s position in peril, how this may impact the 2024 presidential election, and how the conflict in Ukraine plays a role in this deadlock which is making a shutdown more likely.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justine Barron, writer, investigative journalist, and the author of They Killed Freddie Gray: The Anatomy of a Police Brutality Cover-Up to discuss the complicity of the media and the Baltimore Sun in covering up the police brutality behind the death of Freddie Gray, how the Sun relied on the police to craft its narrative about Gray’s death while ignoring eyewitness accounts that contradicted that narrative, and why the Sun is unlikely to acknowledge this evidence and continue to call Gray’s death a mystery.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a letter sent by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to the New York Jets following the season-ending injury to the team’s current quarterback Aaron Rodgers, how the NFL blackballed Kaepernick after he began to protest racist killings of Black people by police on the sidelines, the firing of Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker following allegations of sexual harassment, and signs of more layoffs at ESPN as sports media continues to experience a shift.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the death of California senator Dianne Feinstein and her record of serving corporate interests and recent demands that she resign citing longstanding health concerns, the Biden campaign’s attempts to shore up its Black support and why its attempts are falling short, and how the controversy surrounding the honoring of a Ukrainian veteran who fought with a Nazi division in the Canadian parliament reveals the depth of propaganda on the conflict in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

