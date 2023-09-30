https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/chinese-companies-reduce-sales-of-drones-their-components-to-ukraine---report-1113831859.html

Chinese Companies Reduce Sales of Drones, Their Components to Ukraine - Report

On September 1, the Chinese government imposed export controls on some drones and drone-related equipment. Chinese export controls could worsen the problems of the Ukrainian supply chain ahead of winter, the report said.

On September 1, the Chinese government imposed export controls on some drones and drone-related equipment. Chinese export controls could worsen the problems of the Ukrainian supply chain ahead of winter, the report said. In June, the Ukrainian deputy minister for strategic industries said that Kiev was negotiating with Western arms manufacturers about establishing the production of weapons in Ukraine, including drones, and could sign contracts in the coming months. In late August, the newspaper reported that Ukraine was developing about six models of long-range drones, including those capable of flying more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).

