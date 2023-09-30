https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/democracy-for-me-but-not-thee-1113815981.html

Democracy for Me But Not Thee?

The argument, a touchstone for Biden, attacks Trump for his alleged disregard for American institutions and principles. He and other US liberals frequently point to the events of January 6, 2021.

The argument, a touchstone for Biden, attacks Trump for his alleged disregard for American institutions and principles. He and other US liberals frequently point to the events of January 6, 2021: images of a wrecked US Capitol and ransacked congressional offices are cast as a highly visible symbol of a threat to one of the country’s core values.Now, polls show President Biden funding a war in Ukraine has been rejected by most voters, while highly popular policies like single-payer healthcare remain far out of reach. And yet again Americans are poised to enter a presidential election season with two major party candidates whose favorability ratings are underwater.All of this begs the question: is Donald Trump the sole cause of democratic decline in America?Americans will judge that for themselves next fall, but if recent horserace polling is any indication Biden may have to deliver more than just rhetoric to convince voters his vision of democracy is worth preserving.

