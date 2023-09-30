https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/democracy-for-me-but-not-thee-1113815981.html
Democracy for Me But Not Thee?
Democracy for Me But Not Thee?
The argument, a touchstone for Biden, attacks Trump for his alleged disregard for American institutions and principles. He and other US liberals frequently point to the events of January 6, 2021.
2023-09-30T04:00+0000
2023-09-30T04:00+0000
2023-09-30T04:00+0000
us politics
political cartoons
joe biden
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113808017_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_77877764b15d6a934c0bf51ee3f1d178.jpg
The argument, a touchstone for Biden, attacks Trump for his alleged disregard for American institutions and principles. He and other US liberals frequently point to the events of January 6, 2021: images of a wrecked US Capitol and ransacked congressional offices are cast as a highly visible symbol of a threat to one of the country’s core values.Now, polls show President Biden funding a war in Ukraine has been rejected by most voters, while highly popular policies like single-payer healthcare remain far out of reach. And yet again Americans are poised to enter a presidential election season with two major party candidates whose favorability ratings are underwater.All of this begs the question: is Donald Trump the sole cause of democratic decline in America?Americans will judge that for themselves next fall, but if recent horserace polling is any indication Biden may have to deliver more than just rhetoric to convince voters his vision of democracy is worth preserving.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113808017_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_f121cea73155d1d1c0597ea1c1f172d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us politics, political cartoons, joe biden, biden administration, white house, democracy
us politics, political cartoons, joe biden, biden administration, white house, democracy
Democracy for Me But Not Thee?
US President Joe Biden delivered a major speech on the subject of democracy on Thursday, his third on the subject during his presidency.
The argument, a touchstone for Biden, attacks Trump for his alleged disregard for American institutions and principles. He and other US liberals frequently point to the events of January 6, 2021: images of a wrecked US Capitol and ransacked congressional offices are cast as a highly visible symbol of a threat to one of the country’s core values.
Now, polls show President Biden funding a war in Ukraine has been rejected by most voters, while highly popular policies like single-payer healthcare remain far out of reach. And yet again Americans are poised to enter a presidential election season with two major party candidates whose favorability ratings are underwater.
All of this begs the question: is Donald Trump the sole cause of democratic decline in America?
Americans will judge that for themselves next fall, but if recent horserace polling is any indication Biden may have to deliver more than just rhetoric to convince voters his vision of democracy is worth preserving.