https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/feinstein-dead-at-90-government-shutdown-imminent-colombia-ceasefire-1113810270.html

Feinstein Dead at 90, Government Shutdown Imminent, Colombia Ceasefire

Feinstein Dead at 90, Government Shutdown Imminent, Colombia Ceasefire

Democrats use the Senate as hospice care, and a bombing in Pakistan kills dozens.

2023-09-30T04:15+0000

2023-09-30T04:15+0000

2023-09-30T10:25+0000

political misfits

radio

dianne feinstein

congress

donald trump

western & latin american

china

state department

culture

education

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113810025_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d4934959234641c8b17aec04ea4320ed.png

Feinstein Dead at 90, Government Shutdown Imminent, Colombia Ceasefire Democrats use the Senate as hospice care, and a bombing in Pakistan kills dozens.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the passing and legacy of the Senator Dianne Feinstein, how the California Democratic Party will handle the Senate vacancy Feinstein leaves, the imminent government shutdown and how Freedom Caucus members in the House are leveraging it to remove Kevin McCarthy as house speaker, President Joe Biden’s address warning of threats to democracy, former President Donald Trump losing control of his New York properties, the first impeachment hearings against Biden in the House of Representatives, and a decision by a New York Court to reject a suit to rein in a new minimum wage for delivery drivers.International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses why Colombian President Gustavo Petro has had so much success in negotiating cease-fire agreements with armed groups, what is happening in Guatemala as President-elect Bernardo Arevalo attempts to take power, and how to interpret some of the rhetoric on Latin American and China from the GOP debate.Multidisciplinary author and independent journalist Esther Iverem discusses new initiatives from the US State Department that promote the arts and food of a society that domestically degrades both. She discusses the difficulties of being an artist or cultural worker in the United States, and a new State Department report on Chinese alleged disinformation.Longtime educator and activist Bill Ayers discusses the firing of a Texas teacher for assigning an illustrated adaptation of the Diary of Anne Frank, a new ruling by the Department of Education that acknowledges (but provides no solution to) educational programs that generate untenable debt among participants, the rise of labor unions within the education sector, how Las Vegas teachers are getting around a ban restricting their right to strike, and the dire state of public education in many metropolitan areas.The Misfits also discuss what happens to food inspections during a government shutdown, the inability to enjoy sports for free in the US, flash floods surprising New York commuters this morning, and this week’s News of the Weird, including an emotional support alligator and the inauguration of the Museum of Failures.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

western & latin american

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, imminent government shutdown, joe biden’s address, what is happening in guatemala, emotional support alligator