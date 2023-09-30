https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/fighting-words-we-dont-serve-a-wannabe-dictator-says-retiring-us-general-milley-1113814091.html

Fighting Words: We Don’t Serve a 'Wannabe Dictator' Says Retiring US General Milley

Milley delivered the remarks at a ceremony in Virginia, marking his retirement from a position he first took in 2018. The comments were prompted by a threatening post Trump made on his Truth Social platform last week.

Those were the defiant words of US General Mark Milley on Friday. They’ve been broadly interpreted by national media as a thinly-veiled rebuke of Donald Trump in a prolonged exchange that has seen the former president suggest the execution of the US military’s highest-ranking member.Milley delivered the remarks at a ceremony at Fort Myer, Virginia, marking his retirement from a position he first took in 2018 at the behest of Trump himself. The comments were prompted by a post Trump made on his Truth Social platform last week suggesting the general had committed a “treasonous act” amounting to a capital offense in the waning days of his administration.Trump was referring to a phone call Milley reportedly made to Chinese counterparts after events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 reportedly surprised and alarmed the world power. Milley claims he took the unprecedented action with the approval and cooperation of other military officials, but that didn’t stop Republican Senator Rand Paul from criticizing the move.The backchannel contact was first revealed in 2021 in an excerpt from Bob Woodward and Bob Costa’s book “Peril” documenting the final days of Trump’s presidency. According to the journalists, Milley had secretly called Chinese military officials once before in 2020 after receiving intelligence that China feared Trump would attack them in an “October surprise” before the election.Reportedly concerned about the former president’s mental state after January 6, Milley additionally forbade officers at the National Military Command Center from carrying out any instructions without going through the general first. Some Republicans have claimed such actions would represent a violation of the chain of command set forth in the US Constitution.Milley also responded to Trump this week in an interview with US television where he claimed he would take “adequate safety precautions” to protect himself and his family after the remarks.The 65-year-old general has been in a war of words with the ex-president since 2020 when he accompanied then-president Trump in a photo op during nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd. He apologized shortly after for appearing in-uniform with Trump amidst concerns the move implied the military’s political endorsement of the president, provoking Trump’s ire.Mass demonstrations against racism during the summer of that year sparked concerns Trump would employ violent force against protesters. Reports claimed federal police in unmarked vehicles arrested demonstrators in Portland that year.

