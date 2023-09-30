https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/first-biden-impeachment-inquiry-results-in-subpoenas-for-presidents-brother-and-son-1113808664.html

First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Results in Subpoenas for President's Brother and Son

First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Results in Subpoenas for President's Brother and Son

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the death of California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

2023-09-30T04:10+0000

2023-09-30T04:10+0000

2023-09-30T10:10+0000

fault lines

radio

senator

government shutdown

impeachment

hunter biden

joe biden

dianne feinstein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113808318_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1336794403f854e47437a84c46e90270.png

First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Results in Subpoenas for President's Brother and Son On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the death of California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaEd Martin: Political Commentator and President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentatorManila Chan: Journalist and Host of Modus Operandi on RTIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Steve Gill to discuss the potential government shutdown as Congress attempts to avert running out of money.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with political commentator Ed Martin about Chairman James Comer subpoenas’ for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his brother James Biden seeking to obtain their personal and business records and an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist Manila Chan about the life of Senator Diane Feinstein who died today at 90 years old.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, senator diane feinstein, impeachment inquiry into president joe biden