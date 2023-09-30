https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/first-biden-impeachment-inquiry-results-in-subpoenas-for-presidents-brother-and-son-1113808664.html
First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Results in Subpoenas for President's Brother and Son
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the death of California Senator Dianne Feinstein.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaEd Martin: Political Commentator and President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentatorManila Chan: Journalist and Host of Modus Operandi on RTIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Steve Gill to discuss the potential government shutdown as Congress attempts to avert running out of money.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with political commentator Ed Martin about Chairman James Comer subpoenas' for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his brother James Biden seeking to obtain their personal and business records and an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist Manila Chan about the life of Senator Diane Feinstein who died today at 90 years old.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:10 GMT 30.09.2023 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 30.09.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the death of California Senator Dianne Feinstein.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Ed Martin: Political Commentator and President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentator
Manila Chan: Journalist and Host of Modus Operandi on RT
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Steve Gill to discuss the potential government shutdown as Congress attempts to avert running out of money.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with political commentator Ed Martin about Chairman James Comer subpoenas’ for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his brother James Biden seeking to obtain their personal and business records and an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist Manila Chan about the life of Senator Diane Feinstein who died today at 90 years old.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
