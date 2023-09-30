https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/moscow-says-anti-russia-iaea-resolution-contains-unsubstantiated-accusations-1113814512.html

Moscow Says 'Anti-Russia' IAEA Resolution Contains Unsubstantiated Accusations

Moscow Says 'Anti-Russia' IAEA Resolution Contains Unsubstantiated Accusations

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman accused the US and its allies of using international mechanisms "to achieve their opportunistic political goals, which are in no way related to the statutory purposes of such mechanisms."

2023-09-30T02:15+0000

2023-09-30T02:15+0000

2023-09-30T02:15+0000

world

russia

iaea

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108968984_0:0:2747:1546_1920x0_80_0_0_0b74e7583fc36d5ec558ca19a0a88bfc.jpg

The 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference took place from Monday to Friday in Vienna. Zakharova accused the United States and its allies of using international mechanisms "to achieve their opportunistic political goals, which are in no way related to the statutory purposes of such mechanisms." "The above resolution is non-binding, and Russia is not going to act on its provisions, while citing the resolution in documents will make them politically and legally void to us," Zakharova added. The issue of nuclear safety has drawn renewed international attention since the Ukraine conflict started in February 2022. During the hostilities, the Zaporozhye NPP, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output, came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising concerns over a possible nuclear accident. The IAEA established a permanent presence of its experts at the ZNPP in September 2022.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, russia, iaea, anti-russian sentiments, us, us-russia relations, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, ukraine