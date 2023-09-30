https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/moscow-says-anti-russia-iaea-resolution-contains-unsubstantiated-accusations-1113814512.html
Moscow Says 'Anti-Russia' IAEA Resolution Contains Unsubstantiated Accusations
Moscow Says 'Anti-Russia' IAEA Resolution Contains Unsubstantiated Accusations
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman accused the US and its allies of using international mechanisms "to achieve their opportunistic political goals, which are in no way related to the statutory purposes of such mechanisms."
2023-09-30T02:15+0000
2023-09-30T02:15+0000
2023-09-30T02:15+0000
world
russia
iaea
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108968984_0:0:2747:1546_1920x0_80_0_0_0b74e7583fc36d5ec558ca19a0a88bfc.jpg
The 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference took place from Monday to Friday in Vienna. Zakharova accused the United States and its allies of using international mechanisms "to achieve their opportunistic political goals, which are in no way related to the statutory purposes of such mechanisms." "The above resolution is non-binding, and Russia is not going to act on its provisions, while citing the resolution in documents will make them politically and legally void to us," Zakharova added. The issue of nuclear safety has drawn renewed international attention since the Ukraine conflict started in February 2022. During the hostilities, the Zaporozhye NPP, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output, came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising concerns over a possible nuclear accident. The IAEA established a permanent presence of its experts at the ZNPP in September 2022.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108968984_246:0:2687:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_4abe5aa58aff4f36586659699aabdf81.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
moscow, russia, iaea, anti-russian sentiments, us, us-russia relations, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, ukraine
moscow, russia, iaea, anti-russian sentiments, us, us-russia relations, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, ukraine
Moscow Says 'Anti-Russia' IAEA Resolution Contains Unsubstantiated Accusations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resolution adopted at the 67th session of the IAEA General Conference on "nuclear safety, nuclear security and safeguards in Ukraine" contains unfounded attacks and unsubstantiated accusations against Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
The 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference took place from Monday to Friday in Vienna.
"On September 28, the 67th regular session of the IAEA General Conference, under pressure from the United States and its allies, adopted the resolution 'Nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine', containing unfounded attacks and unsubstantiated accusations against Russia, through a vote accompanied by the typical Western blackmail, intrigue and intimidation of countries," Zakharova said in a statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.
Zakharova accused the United States and its allies of using international mechanisms "to achieve their opportunistic political goals, which are in no way related to the statutory purposes of such mechanisms."
"The above resolution is non-binding, and Russia is not going to act on its provisions, while citing the resolution in documents will make them politically and legally void to us," Zakharova added.
The issue of nuclear safety has drawn renewed international attention since the Ukraine conflict started in February 2022. During the hostilities, the Zaporozhye NPP, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output, came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising concerns over a possible nuclear accident. The IAEA established a permanent presence of its experts at the ZNPP in September 2022.