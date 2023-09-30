https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/musk-visits-the-border-crisis-govt-shut-down-not-bidens-fault-and-uk-malinformation-1113812515.html

Musk Visits the Border Crisis, Govt Shut Down Not Biden's Fault, and UK 'Malinformation'

Musk Visits the Border Crisis, Govt Shut Down Not Biden's Fault, and UK 'Malinformation'

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including California Senator Dianne Feinstein passing away at 90, and arrest made in the Tupac Shakur murder investigation.

2023-09-30T04:00+0000

2023-09-30T04:00+0000

2023-09-30T10:06+0000

the backstory

radio

california

online safety

ukraine

government shutdown

nato

joe biden

dianne feinstein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113812358_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5aae1554c2586a1cd3ed255d18741877.png

Musk Visits the Border Crisis, Govt Shut Down Not Biden's Fault, and UK 'Malinformation' On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including California Senator Dianne Feinstein passing away at 90, and arrest made in the Tupac Shakur murder investigation.

Robert Patillo - Civil Rights Attorney | Dianne Feinstein Passes Away at 90, The US Political Elite are Too Old, and The Extreme Right are Shutting Down the GovernmentIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Online Safety Bill in UK, Arrests for 'Malinformation', and The WEF Commitee for Online safety Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writer | NATO Hardware Not Ready for Russia, Calls for Strikes on Iran, and Russian Drone Warfare Amanda Rehl - Wife of Zach Rehl (Philadelphia Proud Boys Member) | Zach Rehl Received a 15 Year Sentence for January 6th, The Media have Smeared All Proud Boys Members, and Zach Has Never Been Able to Hold His Youngest Daughter In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Robert Patillo about having better people in Congress, right wingers shutting down the government, and Kevin McCarthy's weakness. Robert talked about the reasons the Republicans have chosen to shit down the government and Joe Biden not giving any concessions to Republicans. Robert celebrated the life of California Senator Dianne Feinstein and the lack of compromise within Congress.Rachel spoke with Ian Shilling about internet censorship in Europe, arrests for malinformation, and UK politicians afraid of alternative media. Ian spoke about the journalist arrested for malinformation in the UK and the laws proposed to ensure 'online safety'.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Elijah Maginer about claims of Iran's drones used by Russia, EU membership for Ukraine, and Ukraine's ignorance on the global stage. Elijah spoke about Ukraine's leadership calls to strike Iran and NATO admits its weaponry is inferior to Russian weaponry.Rachel spoke with Amanda Rehl about her husband's trial in Washington DC, how the media has smeared the members of the Proud Boys, and being a single parent while her husband is in prison. Amanda talked about her experience when Zach was arrested and how her family dealt with the fifteen-year sentence given to her husband.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, us political elite are too old, online safety, russian drone warfare, proud boys members