New York City Infrastructure Hit by Torrential Rains

No casualties or critical injuries were reported in the aftermath of severe floods that rode roughshod over New York City on Friday.

A state of emergency has been declared in New York after flash floods caused by torrential rains wreaked havoc in America's most populous city.She also told a local television station about the "very challenging" and "life-threatening" destructive floods that have submerged streets, basements, subway stations, vehicles and even New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.Hochul was echoed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who called for "heightened alertness and extreme caution", adding that "some of our subways are flooded, and it is extremely difficult to get around the city".Solving the city's growing stormwater problems will require a huge investment in infrastructure, experts say.The city's 2021 report, called The New Normal, estimated that recalibrating the sewers would take decades and cost $100 billion. Upgrading the system in southeast Queens alone would cost $2 billion, it found.

