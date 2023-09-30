https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/putin-congratulates-xi-jinping-on-74th-anniversary-of-founding-of-china-1113831738.html

Putin Congratulates Xi Jinping on 74th Anniversary of Founding of China

Putin Congratulates Xi Jinping on 74th Anniversary of Founding of China

Putin congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 74th anniversary of the founding of China and expressed confidence in the future cooperation of the two countries.

2023-09-30T22:31+0000

2023-09-30T22:31+0000

2023-09-30T22:31+0000

russia

moscow

russia

vladimir putin

xi jinping

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/16/1108672524_0:94:3307:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_337084faaf6665d443ecccf6c99f04ff.jpg

The Russian president also noted that under Xi’s leadership, Beijing "is confidently moving forward along the path of socioeconomic, scientific and technological development, strengthening its positions on the global arena and actively participating in resolving the most important issues on the regional and global agendas." "Relations between Russia and China are developing in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. Moscow and Beijing are fruitfully cooperating in all areas, and efficiently coordinating their efforts in international affairs," Putin added.

moscow

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, russia, china, beijing, xi jingping, russia-china relations, vladimir putin