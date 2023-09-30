https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/putin-congratulates-xi-jinping-on-74th-anniversary-of-founding-of-china-1113831738.html
Putin Congratulates Xi Jinping on 74th Anniversary of Founding of China
Putin Congratulates Xi Jinping on 74th Anniversary of Founding of China
Putin congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 74th anniversary of the founding of China and expressed confidence in the future cooperation of the two countries.
The Russian president also noted that under Xi's leadership, Beijing "is confidently moving forward along the path of socioeconomic, scientific and technological development, strengthening its positions on the global arena and actively participating in resolving the most important issues on the regional and global agendas." "Relations between Russia and China are developing in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. Moscow and Beijing are fruitfully cooperating in all areas, and efficiently coordinating their efforts in international affairs," Putin added.
Putin Congratulates Xi Jinping on 74th Anniversary of Founding of China
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 74th anniversary of the founding of China and expressed confidence that the upcoming talks between the two leaders would serve the interests of ensuring security in Eurasia and throughout the world, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
"I am confident that our upcoming talks during the One Belt One Road international forum will further extend the entire range of constructive Russian-Chinese ties benefitting our countries' peoples and ensuring safety and stability in the Eurasian continent and the entire world," Putin was quoted as saying by the press service.
The Russian president also noted that under Xi’s leadership, Beijing "is confidently moving forward along the path of socioeconomic, scientific and technological development, strengthening its positions on the global arena and actively participating in resolving the most important issues on the regional and global agendas."
"Relations between Russia and China are developing in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. Moscow and Beijing are fruitfully cooperating in all areas, and efficiently coordinating their efforts in international affairs," Putin added.