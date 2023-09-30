International
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Will Run as Independent in 2024 Amid Democratic Roadblocks - Report
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Will Run as Independent in 2024 Amid Democratic Roadblocks - Report
Kennedy plans to announce his bid as an independent on October 9 during an event in Pennsylvania, the report said, adding that his campaign will launch ads targeting the Democratic National Committee ahead of the announcement.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112149292_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9b77c631f3c7f75cca15489383c821f2.jpg
Kennedy believes that Democrats have changed their rules to exclude his candidacy, forcing an independent run, the report said, citing a campaign source. Kennedy plans to announce his bid as an independent on October 9 during an event in Pennsylvania, the report said. Kennedy’s campaign will launch ads targeting the Democratic National Committee ahead of the announcement, the report said. Kennedy’s positions on issues including the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and COVID-19 vaccines diverge from those of most Democratic politicians. In June, political analyst Keith Preston told Sputnik that the Democratic Party and partisan media would "pull out all stops" to ensure Kennedy’s campaign fails. Earlier this month, US media reported that Kennedy also met with Libertarian Party chair Angela McArdle in July. McCardle reportedly said that Kennedy emphasized his commitment to running as a Democrat at the time, but noted that he considers himself very libertarian.
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyRobert F. Kennedy, Jr., returns to the witness table during a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., returns to the witness table during a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Current Democratic 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will announce next month that he is switching to an independent bid due to roadblocks imposed by the Democratic Party, Mediaite reported on Friday.
Kennedy believes that Democrats have changed their rules to exclude his candidacy, forcing an independent run, the report said, citing a campaign source.
Kennedy plans to announce his bid as an independent on October 9 during an event in Pennsylvania, the report said. Kennedy’s campaign will launch ads targeting the Democratic National Committee ahead of the announcement, the report said.
Kennedy’s positions on issues including the Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and COVID-19 vaccines diverge from those of most Democratic politicians. In June, political analyst Keith Preston told Sputnik that the Democratic Party and partisan media would "pull out all stops" to ensure Kennedy’s campaign fails.
Earlier this month, US media reported that Kennedy also met with Libertarian Party chair Angela McArdle in July. McCardle reportedly said that Kennedy emphasized his commitment to running as a Democrat at the time, but noted that he considers himself very libertarian.
