https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/russia-refilling-ammunition-stocks-faster-than-expected---canadian-general-1113820016.html

Russia Refilling Ammunition Stocks Faster Than Expected - Canadian General

Russia Refilling Ammunition Stocks Faster Than Expected - Canadian General

Russia is refilling its ammunition stockpiles faster than expected, causing concern not only in Ukraine, but also in Western countries, Canadian Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre said.

2023-09-30T09:59+0000

2023-09-30T09:59+0000

2023-09-30T09:59+0000

military

ukrainian crisis

russia

russian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113820252_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_c0d868e5f8335e39be8e073c90ae5e8b.jpg

"If we look at Russia's capacity to reconstitute its ammunition stockpiles, it's happening faster than expected," Eyre was quoted as saying by the local news agency on Friday. Canada does not produce much ammunition, and if it were to use ammunition at the same pace as Ukraine does, its stockpiles would be depleted within days, he said, while calling the situation very concerning. After Russia launched its military operation to protect people of Donbass from Ukrainian agression, Canada, like many other Western countries, has been providing Kiev regime with military aid, which includes munitions and tanks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/russias-army-2023-expo-from-kalashnikov-rifles-to-icbms-and-everything-in-between-1112633980.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, russian ammo, russia, russian military