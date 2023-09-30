International
Russia Refilling Ammunition Stocks Faster Than Expected - Canadian General
Russia Refilling Ammunition Stocks Faster Than Expected - Canadian General
Russia is refilling its ammunition stockpiles faster than expected, causing concern not only in Ukraine, but also in Western countries, Canadian Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre said.
"If we look at Russia's capacity to reconstitute its ammunition stockpiles, it's happening faster than expected," Eyre was quoted as saying by the local news agency on Friday. Canada does not produce much ammunition, and if it were to use ammunition at the same pace as Ukraine does, its stockpiles would be depleted within days, he said, while calling the situation very concerning. After Russia launched its military operation to protect people of Donbass from Ukrainian agression, Canada, like many other Western countries, has been providing Kiev regime with military aid, which includes munitions and tanks.
Russia Refilling Ammunition Stocks Faster Than Expected - Canadian General

09:59 GMT 30.09.2023
Russian T-14 Armata battle tank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is refilling its ammunition stockpiles faster than expected, causing concern not only in Ukraine, but also in Western countries, Canadian Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre said.
"If we look at Russia's capacity to reconstitute its ammunition stockpiles, it's happening faster than expected," Eyre was quoted as saying by the local news agency on Friday.
Canada does not produce much ammunition, and if it were to use ammunition at the same pace as Ukraine does, its stockpiles would be depleted within days, he said, while calling the situation very concerning.
After Russia launched its military operation to protect people of Donbass from Ukrainian agression, Canada, like many other Western countries, has been providing Kiev regime with military aid, which includes munitions and tanks.
