Russia's Role in Global Fertilizer Market
Russia's Role in Global Fertilizer Market
Last year, Russia emerged as world’s top fertilizer exporter, having shipped some $20.65 billion worth of them abroad, according to the data provided by the International Fertilizers Association.
Recent media reports also suggest that Russia has also become the number two fertilizer supplier to the US, with the value of Russian fertilizer exports to Washington reaching $944 million in the first half of this year.Take a look at this infographic prepared by Sputnik and see what's what in the global fertilizer trade.
Russia's Role in Global Fertilizer Market

11:39 GMT 30.09.2023
