https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/russias-role-in-global-fertilizer-market-1113808842.html

Russia's Role in Global Fertilizer Market

Russia's Role in Global Fertilizer Market

Last year, Russia emerged as world’s top fertilizer exporter, having shipped some $20.65 billion worth of them abroad, according to the data provided by the International Fertilizers Association.

2023-09-30T11:39+0000

2023-09-30T11:39+0000

2023-09-30T11:39+0000

multimedia

russia

us

fertilizer

trade

exports

infographic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113809741_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3f4c95f49a976257edcd9c93c578c0e2.jpg

Recent media reports also suggest that Russia has also become the number two fertilizer supplier to the US, with the value of Russian fertilizer exports to Washington reaching $944 million in the first half of this year.Take a look at this infographic prepared by Sputnik and see what's what in the global fertilizer trade.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia fertilizers exports, mineral fertilizers market, top fertilizers exporters