https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/russias-role-in-global-fertilizer-market-1113808842.html
Russia's Role in Global Fertilizer Market
Russia's Role in Global Fertilizer Market
Last year, Russia emerged as world’s top fertilizer exporter, having shipped some $20.65 billion worth of them abroad, according to the data provided by the International Fertilizers Association.
2023-09-30T11:39+0000
2023-09-30T11:39+0000
2023-09-30T11:39+0000
multimedia
russia
us
fertilizer
trade
exports
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113809741_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3f4c95f49a976257edcd9c93c578c0e2.jpg
Recent media reports also suggest that Russia has also become the number two fertilizer supplier to the US, with the value of Russian fertilizer exports to Washington reaching $944 million in the first half of this year.Take a look at this infographic prepared by Sputnik and see what's what in the global fertilizer trade.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113809741_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_99c2f415dcb6b33893c3b4e582704c26.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia fertilizers exports, mineral fertilizers market, top fertilizers exporters
russia fertilizers exports, mineral fertilizers market, top fertilizers exporters
Russia's Role in Global Fertilizer Market
Last year, Moscow became the world's leading exporter of fertilizers, shipping over $20 billion worth of fertilizers abroad, according to the International Fertilizers Association.
Recent media reports also suggest that Russia has also become the number two fertilizer supplier to the US, with the value of Russian fertilizer exports to Washington reaching $944 million in the first half of this year.
Take a look at this infographic prepared by Sputnik and see what's what in the global fertilizer trade.