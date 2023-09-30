https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/senator-dianne-feinstein-passes-away-biden-delivers-speech-on-democracy-1113805721.html
Senator Dianne Feinstein Passes Away; Biden Delivers Speech on Democracy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as Former Senator Dianne Feinstein passing away, and an imminent government shutdown.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113805387_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_78f25fa846d74d20ee68af5d7ac98a74.jpg
Senator Dianne Feinstein Passes Away; Biden Delivers Speech on Democracy
Carter Clews - President of Constitutional Rights PAC
Daniel Lazare - Journalist and author
Daniel McAdams - Director of the Ron Paul Institute
Michelle Witte - Co-Host of Political Misfits
The show begins with Carter Clews, President of Constitutional Rights PAC, joining The Final Countdown to discuss the House Republicans holding the first inquiry into Joe Biden.
Then, Journalist and author Daniel Lazare weighs in on the President's speech on the state of "democracy" within the US and how it affects his re-election campaign.
The show begins with the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams sharing his perspective on the government shutdown.
The show wraps up with Co-host of Political Misfits Michelle Witte joining to discuss Senator Dianne Feinstein, who passed away at 90 years old.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:05 GMT 30.09.2023 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 30.09.2023)
Carter Clews - President of Constitutional Rights PAC
Daniel Lazare - Journalist and author
Daniel McAdams - Director of the Ron Paul Institute
Michelle Witte - Co-Host of Political Misfits
The show begins with Carter Clews, President of Constitutional Rights PAC, joining The Final Countdown to discuss the House Republicans holding the first inquiry into Joe Biden.
Then, Journalist and author Daniel Lazare weighs in on the President's speech on the state of "democracy" within the US and how it affects his re-election campaign.
The show begins with the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams sharing his perspective on the government shutdown.
The show wraps up with Co-host of Political Misfits Michelle Witte joining to discuss Senator Dianne Feinstein, who passed away at 90 years old.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
