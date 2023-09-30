International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Senator Dianne Feinstein Passes Away; Biden Delivers Speech on Democracy
Senator Dianne Feinstein Passes Away; Biden Delivers Speech on Democracy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as Former Senator Dianne Feinstein passing away, and an imminent government shutdown.
Senator Dianne Feinstein Passes Away; Biden Delivers Speech on Democracy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as Former Senator Dianne Feinstein passing away, and an imminent government shutdown.
Carter Clews - President of Constitutional Rights PACDaniel Lazare - Journalist and authorDaniel McAdams - Director of the Ron Paul InstituteMichelle Witte - Co-Host of Political MisfitsThe show begins with Carter Clews, President of Constitutional Rights PAC, joining The Final Countdown to discuss the House Republicans holding the first inquiry into Joe Biden.Then, Journalist and author Daniel Lazare weighs in on the President's speech on the state of "democracy" within the US and how it affects his re-election campaign.The show begins with the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams sharing his perspective on the government shutdown.The show wraps up with Co-host of Political Misfits Michelle Witte joining to discuss Senator Dianne Feinstein, who passed away at 90 years old.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Senator Dianne Feinstein Passes Away; Biden Delivers Speech on Democracy

04:05 GMT 30.09.2023 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 30.09.2023)
The Final Countdown
Senator Dianne Feinstein Passes Away; Biden Delivers Speech on Democracy
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news such as Former Senator Dianne Feinstein passing away, and an imminent government shutdown.
Carter Clews - President of Constitutional Rights PAC
Daniel Lazare - Journalist and author
Daniel McAdams - Director of the Ron Paul Institute
Michelle Witte - Co-Host of Political Misfits
The show begins with Carter Clews, President of Constitutional Rights PAC, joining The Final Countdown to discuss the House Republicans holding the first inquiry into Joe Biden.
Then, Journalist and author Daniel Lazare weighs in on the President's speech on the state of "democracy" within the US and how it affects his re-election campaign.
The show begins with the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute Daniel McAdams sharing his perspective on the government shutdown.
The show wraps up with Co-host of Political Misfits Michelle Witte joining to discuss Senator Dianne Feinstein, who passed away at 90 years old.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
