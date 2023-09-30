https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/us-house-introduces-stopgap-spending-bill-abandoning-aid-to-ukraine---congressman-1113829974.html

US House Introduces Stopgap Spending Bill Abandoning Aid to Ukraine - Congressman

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Saturday introduced a bill to extend government funding for 45 days that does not provide for assistance to Ukraine, Congressman Tom Cole said.

At the same time, the project provides for disaster relief assistance in the United States, the lawmaker told reporters, adding that a vote on the bill could take place as soon as possible. The US Congress is working to fund the federal government before the end of the week to avoid a shutdown. If funding legislation is not passed before October 1, federal agencies will be forced to stop all non-essential work and not send out paychecks until the shutdown ends.

