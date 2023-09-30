https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/watch-pow-reveal-how-scores-of-ukrainian-soldiers-desert-after-frontline-action-1113827044.html

Watch POW Reveal How Scores of Ukrainian Soldiers Desert After Frontline Action

Morale in the Ukrainian forces is low as soldiers suspect that they are being sent their deaths, a captive Ukrainian soldier says.

Morale in the Ukrainian forces is low as soldiers suspect that they are being sent their deaths while their commanders try to persuade them to keep fighting, a captured Ukrainian POW has revealed.He also mentioned that the Ukrainian soldiers who deserted did so after seeing action.“They did not say anything. They just spent a few days drinking vodka, then they grabbed their things and went AWOL,” the prisoner recalled, noting that “maybe about 50” Ukrainian soldiers deserted that way. “They just turn around and leave, maybe after realizing that their superiors are lying. Everything they [Ukrainian officers] say is a lie. People begin to think and realize that this is a meat grinder.”Early in June, the Kiev regime launched its overhyped “counteroffensive,” essentially throwing thousands of Ukrainian soldiers equipped with armaments and military hardware generously supplied by NATO at the well-entrenched Russian forces.In the three months that followed, the Ukrainian forces failed to breach even the first line of the Russian defenses, only succeeding in losing dozens of Western armored vehicles and weapon systems and sacrificing the lives of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers basically for nothing.

