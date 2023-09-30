https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/watch-russian-artillery-combat-on-the-kupyansk-frontlines-in-special-op--1113829631.html

Watch Russian Artillery Combat on the Kupyansk Frontlines in Special Op

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showcasing Msta-S, Giatsint-S, and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery units in action. The machinery is being employed in the Kupyansk direction in the Special Military Operational Zone.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showcasing Msta-S, Giatsint-S, and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery units in action. The machinery is being employed in the Kupyansk area in the special military operational.These artillery units fire high-explosive, fragmentation and high-precision munitions to inflict maximum damage on fortifications, buried concrete strongholds, armored vehicles and enemy troops.The gunners are well-coordinated and focused, determined to win. Everyone is doing exactly what they have been assigned to within the unit. The soldiers are ready cover for their battle buddies, or to take over, if necessary.

