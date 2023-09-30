https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/watch-russian-artillery-combat-on-the-kupyansk-frontlines-in-special-op--1113829631.html
Watch Russian Artillery Combat on the Kupyansk Frontlines in Special Op
Watch Russian Artillery Combat on the Kupyansk Frontlines in Special Op
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showcasing Msta-S, Giatsint-S, and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery units in action. The machinery is being employed in the Kupyansk direction in the Special Military Operational Zone.
2023-09-30T17:23+0000
2023-09-30T17:23+0000
2023-09-30T17:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ministry of defense
russia
msta-s
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113821079_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0ae5cb68d49426950ab3bbd83db9d780.jpg
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showcasing Msta-S, Giatsint-S, and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery units in action. The machinery is being employed in the Kupyansk area in the special military operational.These artillery units fire high-explosive, fragmentation and high-precision munitions to inflict maximum damage on fortifications, buried concrete strongholds, armored vehicles and enemy troops.The gunners are well-coordinated and focused, determined to win. Everyone is doing exactly what they have been assigned to within the unit. The soldiers are ready cover for their battle buddies, or to take over, if necessary.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113821079_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_63381b7a748260335e9e4bcd1da28b2f.jpg
Combat work of crews of self-propelled artillery systems "Msta-S", "Giatsint-S" and "Akatsia"
Combat work of crews of self-propelled artillery systems "Msta-S", "Giatsint-S" and "Akatsia"
2023-09-30T17:23+0000
true
PT0M28S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
msta-s, giatsint-s, and akatsiya, kupyansk
msta-s, giatsint-s, and akatsiya, kupyansk
Watch Russian Artillery Combat on the Kupyansk Frontlines in Special Op
A recent video posted by the Russian Ministry of Defense demonstrates self-propelled howitzers in operation.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage
showcasing Msta-S, Giatsint-S, and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery units in action. The machinery is being employed in the Kupyansk area in the special military operational.
These artillery units fire high-explosive, fragmentation and high-precision munitions to inflict maximum damage on fortifications, buried concrete strongholds, armored vehicles and enemy troops.
The team runs like a well-oiled machine. The weaponry is well-calibrated. Crew members can adjust it very well. We hit and destroy targets fairly easily. The machine is fully operational any time of the year, even in the poorest weather conditions," shared the gun commander with call sign “Sonnyj” (lit. Sleepy).
The gunners are well-coordinated and focused, determined to win. Everyone is doing exactly what they have been assigned to within the unit. The soldiers are ready cover for their battle buddies, or to take over, if necessary.