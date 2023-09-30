https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/weekly-news-wrap-up-canadas-ghastly-nazi-debacle-uaw-strike-expands-1113813544.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Canada's Ghastly Nazi Debacle; UAW Strike Expands

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Canada's Ghastly Nazi Debacle; UAW Strike Expands

Canada has suffered a ghastly debacle as the world recoils in horror over its celebration of a Nazi war criminal.

2023-09-30T04:25+0000

2023-09-30T04:25+0000

2023-09-30T10:54+0000

the critical hour

radio

impeachment

ukraine

antony blinken

nazi

economy

canada

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113813226_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fbdf5eb38a1a1e9b9914e354febd8810.png

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Canada's Ghastly Nazi Debacle; UAW Strike Expands; 911 Anniversary Canada has suffered a ghastly debacle as the world recoils in horror over its celebration of a Nazi war criminal.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. A faction of the GOP in the US House of Representatives is plotting to replace Speaker McCarthy as soon as next week. Caleb says that government shutdown threats have traditionally been used to cut social spending. He argues that people worldwide are surprised by the dysfunction of US politics. Also, there seems to be a desire to embarrass Joe Biden but little taste for an actual impeachment.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The United Auto Workers have announced an expansion of their strike to 43 locations. Dr. Jack says that workers have seen their wages decline by 19% as CEOs have increased their salaries by 40%. He believes that the latest deal for Canadian workers will be the template for a solution in the US, plus a cost of living adjustment. He says the piecemeal strike strategy has cost the unions valuable negotiating time.Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss the week's important news stories. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken argues that China is trying to supplant the US as the world's dominant power. Dr. Monteiro says that President Biden's entire platform has been about containing China, and it carries with it the threat of nuclear war with China. The inconvenient truth is that the Biden administration must be defeated in the 2024 election. He says that US Sec. of State Antony Blinken is out of his element.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Canada has suffered a ghastly debacle as the world recoils in horror over its celebration of a Nazi war criminal. Our guests argue that there was a "Nazi draft" post World War II in which Western countries fought over and resurrected Hitler's henchmen. Also, they say that Joe Biden is not mentally competent to make a run for another term.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim' Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's essential news stories. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken argues that China is trying to supplant the US as the world's dominant power. Our guests say this is another reiteration of the new Cold War on China. They say this is a projection, and China will continue growing. Also, the centerpiece of colonial imperialist thoughts is that people in the Global South are non-human.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

canada

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

the critical hour, the united auto workers strike, containing china, nazi war criminal, new cold war on china