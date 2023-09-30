International
White House Launches Countdown to Possible Government Shutdown
White House Launches Countdown to Possible Government Shutdown
The White House has launched the countdown to a possible shutdown of the US federal government, which may take place on October 1 if the US Congress fails to agree on a new budget.
"14 hours until Extreme House Republicans shut down the government. It's time for them to abide by the bipartisan budget deal two-thirds of them voted for a few months ago and keep the government open," the White House said on X on Saturday. The remaining time is updated on the White House's account every hour with a new X post. The US Congress is working to fund the federal government before the end of the week to avoid a shutdown. The House of Representatives' proposal funds the government through October 31. Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have proposed short-term government funding bills designed to buy time to continue negotiations on a full-fledged budget, but the parties' views on what a government budget should include vary greatly, which makes the adoption of each of the bills unlikely. If funding legislation is not passed before October 1, federal agencies will be forced to stop all non-essential work and not send out paychecks until the shutdown ends.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The White House has launched the countdown to a possible shutdown of the US federal government, which may take place on October 1 if the US Congress fails to agree on a new budget.
"14 hours until Extreme House Republicans shut down the government. It's time for them to abide by the bipartisan budget deal two-thirds of them voted for a few months ago and keep the government open," the White House said on X on Saturday.
The remaining time is updated on the White House's account every hour with a new X post.
The US Congress is working to fund the federal government before the end of the week to avoid a shutdown. The House of Representatives' proposal funds the government through October 31. Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have proposed short-term government funding bills designed to buy time to continue negotiations on a full-fledged budget, but the parties' views on what a government budget should include vary greatly, which makes the adoption of each of the bills unlikely.
If funding legislation is not passed before October 1, federal agencies will be forced to stop all non-essential work and not send out paychecks until the shutdown ends.
