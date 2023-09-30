https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/white-house-launches-countdown-to-possible-government-shutdown-1113830252.html

White House Launches Countdown to Possible Government Shutdown

White House Launches Countdown to Possible Government Shutdown

The White House has launched the countdown to a possible shutdown of the US federal government, which may take place on October 1 if the US Congress fails to agree on a new budget.

2023-09-30T18:00+0000

2023-09-30T18:00+0000

2023-09-30T18:00+0000

americas

white house

congress

republicans

us government shutdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1e/1113830092_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a3bf3cfed4120119970f71ced7940032.jpg

"14 hours until Extreme House Republicans shut down the government. It's time for them to abide by the bipartisan budget deal two-thirds of them voted for a few months ago and keep the government open," the White House said on X on Saturday. The remaining time is updated on the White House's account every hour with a new X post. The US Congress is working to fund the federal government before the end of the week to avoid a shutdown. The House of Representatives' proposal funds the government through October 31. Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have proposed short-term government funding bills designed to buy time to continue negotiations on a full-fledged budget, but the parties' views on what a government budget should include vary greatly, which makes the adoption of each of the bills unlikely. If funding legislation is not passed before October 1, federal agencies will be forced to stop all non-essential work and not send out paychecks until the shutdown ends.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, government, shutdown