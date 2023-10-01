https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/does-absence-of-ukraine-funding-in-us-congress-shutdown-stopgap-bill-mean-end-of-support-1113844293.html

Does Absence of Ukraine Funding in US Congress' Shutdown Stopgap Bill Mean End of Support?

Does Absence of Ukraine Funding in US Congress' Shutdown Stopgap Bill Mean End of Support?

Russian political analyst and former presidential advisor Sergey Stankevich suggested that this bill should not be regarded as a sign that Washington’s support for the Kiev regime is going to disappear overnight.

The new bill - passed mere hours before the October 1 deadline - has a noticeable lack of provisions for additional assistance to Ukraine – assistance that the Biden administration has so far been dead set on providing no matter what.Commenting on this development, Russian political analyst and former presidential advisor Sergey Stankevich suggested that this bill should not be regarded as a sign that Washington’s support for the Kiev regime is going to disappear overnight.The stopgap bill, Stankevich explained, did not include two prominent points: assistance to Ukraine – an important issue for the Democrats – and additional funding to beef up security on the US’ southern border – an important issue for the Republicans.On Sunday, House leader Kevin McCarthy declared that the US interests are more important to him than providing additional assistance to Ukraine.McCarthy pointed out that, first and foremost, he supports strengthening the borders of the United States, likely referring to a veritable crisis on the US southern border where tens of thousands of migrants manage to slip into the country illegally on a regular basis.Yet even though Biden's $24 billion Ukraine funding request is likely going to be “trimmed down” even further, the US will not completely cut off assistance to Kiev, the analyst predicted, adding that weapons keep flowing.Stankevich also dismissed President Volodymyr Zelensky’s claims about Kiev allegedly reaching an agreement with Western powers on joint weapon manufacturing projects on Ukrainian soil.He also pointed at the defense industry forum recently hosted by Ukraine, whose participants seemed content to “clap their hands” but reluctant to actually sign any contracts.Earlier, McCarthy declared that the US interests are more important to him than providing additional assistance to Ukraine. McCarthy pointed out that, first and foremost, he supports strengthening the borders of the United States, likely referring to a veritable crisis on the US southern border where tens of thousands of migrants manage to slip into the country illegally on a regular basis.

