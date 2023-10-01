https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/explosion-occurrs-near-turkish-interior-ministry-building-in-ankara---report-1113835926.html
Explosion Occurrs Near Turkish Interior Ministry Building in Ankara - Report
Explosion Occurrs Near Turkish Interior Ministry Building in Ankara - Report
An explosion occurred near the building of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs in the center of Ankara, and members of the presidential guard arrived at... 01.10.2023, Sputnik International
2023-10-01T07:16+0000
2023-10-01T07:16+0000
2023-10-01T07:24+0000
world
turkiye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113836374_7:0:1443:808_1920x0_80_0_0_98fb68af1e25c30710dfecdb3e072a21.png
“An explosion was heard in the Kızılay district in the center of Ankara. It is alleged that the explosion occurred near the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The roads around were closed to traffic. The presidential guard arrived,” the TV channel said in a statement.According to the channel, there was a wounded person after the explosion.The causes of the explosion are being determined.
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113836374_186:0:1263:808_1920x0_80_0_0_31f5b86f051ad3d1f274f09a7136aff5.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkiye
Explosion Occurrs Near Turkish Interior Ministry Building in Ankara - Report
07:16 GMT 01.10.2023 (Updated: 07:24 GMT 01.10.2023)
Being updated
An explosion occurred near the building of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs in the center of Ankara, and members of the presidential guard arrived at the scene, local TV channel reports.
“An explosion was heard in the Kızılay district in the center of Ankara. It is alleged that the explosion occurred near the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The roads around were closed to traffic. The presidential guard arrived,” the TV channel said in a statement.
According to the channel, there was a wounded person after the explosion.
The causes of the explosion are being determined.