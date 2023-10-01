International
Explosion Occurrs Near Turkish Interior Ministry Building in Ankara - Report
Explosion Occurrs Near Turkish Interior Ministry Building in Ankara - Report
An explosion occurred near the building of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs in the center of Ankara, and members of the presidential guard arrived at the scene, local TV channel reports.
“An explosion was heard in the Kızılay district in the center of Ankara. It is alleged that the explosion occurred near the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The roads around were closed to traffic. The presidential guard arrived,” the TV channel said in a statement.According to the channel, there was a wounded person after the explosion.The causes of the explosion are being determined.
Explosion Occurrs Near Turkish Interior Ministry Building in Ankara - Report

07:16 GMT 01.10.2023 (Updated: 07:24 GMT 01.10.2023)
An explosion occurred near the building of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs in the center of Ankara, and members of the presidential guard arrived at the scene, local TV channel reports.
“An explosion was heard in the Kızılay district in the center of Ankara. It is alleged that the explosion occurred near the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The roads around were closed to traffic. The presidential guard arrived,” the TV channel said in a statement.
According to the channel, there was a wounded person after the explosion.
The causes of the explosion are being determined.
