Explosion Occurrs Near Turkish Interior Ministry Building in Ankara - Report

“An explosion was heard in the Kızılay district in the center of Ankara. It is alleged that the explosion occurred near the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The roads around were closed to traffic. The presidential guard arrived,” the TV channel said in a statement.According to the channel, there was a wounded person after the explosion.The causes of the explosion are being determined.

