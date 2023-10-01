International
Medvedev on UK Plan to Deploy Training Troops in Ukraine: 'Morons Push Us Towards WW3'
Medvedev on UK Plan to Deploy Training Troops in Ukraine: 'Morons Push Us Towards WW3'
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has slammed UK plans to deploy its armed forces in Ukraine to train the local troops.
"One freshly-appointed cretin – UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps – decided to relocate British training courses for Ukrainian soldiers onto Ukrainian soil. Thus making their military instructors a legitimate target for our [Russian] Armed Forces. And he obviously understands that they will be eradicated mercilessly. Not like mercs, but like NATO personnel from Britain," Medvedev said.Earlier, Shapps hinted in an interview that London is weighing up the prospect of deploying its military in Ukraine to train the local soldiers, while not giving away any exact details.Medvedev added that "another fool" from Germany demands to supply Ukrainian neo-Nazis with Taurus missiles and claims that such a move will be done in accordance with international law. "In this case, the strikes on German factories where such missiles are assembled will also be performed in strict accordance with international law," Medvedev said."At the end of the day, these morons push us towards World War Three," he concluded.
09:40 GMT 01.10.2023
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has slammed UK plans to deploy its armed forces in Ukraine to train the local troops.
"One freshly-appointed cretin – UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps – decided to relocate British training courses for Ukrainian soldiers onto Ukrainian soil. Thus making their military instructors a legitimate target for our [Russian] Armed Forces. And he obviously understands that they will be eradicated mercilessly. Not like mercs, but like NATO personnel from Britain," Medvedev said.
Earlier, Shapps hinted in an interview that London is weighing up the prospect of deploying its military in Ukraine to train the local soldiers, while not giving away any exact details.
Medvedev added that "another fool" from Germany demands to supply Ukrainian neo-Nazis with Taurus missiles and claims that such a move will be done in accordance with international law. "In this case, the strikes on German factories where such missiles are assembled will also be performed in strict accordance with international law," Medvedev said.
"At the end of the day, these morons push us towards World War Three," he concluded.
