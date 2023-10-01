https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/original-letter-that-made-columbus-an-historic-figure-goes-on-sale-1113833489.html

Original Letter That Made Columbus an Historic Figure Goes on Sale

The year 1492 marked Christopher Columbus’s fateful voyage across the Atlantic – an event that would forever change the world. Now, a letter boasting about his discovery is set to command up to $1.5 million at auction.

The year 1492 marked Christopher Columbus’s fateful voyage across the Atlantic – an event that would forever change the world. Now, a letter boasting about his discovery is set to command up to $1.5 million at auction.The letter, printed in Latin on an early printing press, is almost child-like in the excitement expressed within. Columbus gushes about the natural beauty of Caribbean islands, writing of “large, flowing rivers…mountains and peaks…full of trees of endless varieties, so high that they seem to touch the sky.”The letter, addressed to Spanish royal treasurer Luis de Santángel upon Columbus’s return to Europe, was spread throughout the continent to publicize Spain’s claim to the land. It was exchanged through diplomatic and mercantile channels, and helped make the self-taught explorer a household name.It’s in large part because of Columbus’s own skill at self-promotion that he became so well-known, then and now.Columbus also writes about the commodities he discovered that would jump start centuries of trade across the Atlantic – spices, cotton, cinnamon, and, of course, gold. A slightly darker tone emerges as Columbus relates his account of the inhabitants of the isles, describing them as simple and naive; “extraordinarily timid… like fools,” Columbus writes.“I can give them [Spanish royalty]... as many slaves as they choose to send for, all heathens.”Later evidence has shown a less flattering side of Columbus, who’s been accused of being a tyrant and exploiter, and his legacy sparks intense debate. Nevertheless, his importance as an historic figure cannot be denied.

