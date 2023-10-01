https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/turkish-defense-ministry-says-conducted-air-strikes-against-pkk-in-northern-iraq-1113846397.html
Turkish Defense Ministry Says Conducted Air Strikes Against PKK in Northern Iraq
Two terrorists had carried out an explosion near the ministry building in Ankara, with one terrorist detonating himself and the other neutralized. Two police officers were wounded.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye has conducted air strikes against objects of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in Turkiye, in northern Iraq after an attempted terrorist attack in Ankara, with 20 objects destroyed, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that two terrorists had carried out an explosion near the ministry building in the Turkish capital, with one terrorist detonating himself and the other neutralized. Two police officers were wounded. Newspaper Yeni Safak reported later, citing the interior ministry, that one of the attackers had been identified as a PKK member.
"Air strikes have been conducted against objects of terrorists in the areas of Metina, Hakurk. Kandil and Gara. As many as 20 objects of terrorists have been destroyed, a large number of terrorists have been killed," the ministry said in a statement.