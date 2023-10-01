International
Ukrainian Drone Destroyed Over Russia's Krasnodar Territory
Ukrainian Drone Destroyed Over Russia's Krasnodar Territory
Russian air defense systems have destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Krasnodar Territory at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (05:00 GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On October 1, at about 08:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was stopped. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Krasnodar Territory by air defense systems on duty," the ministry said in a statement.Three Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the city of Smolensk. "Today, at about 09:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was stopped. Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the Smolensk Region by air defense systems on duty," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Ukrainian Drone Destroyed Over Russia's Krasnodar Territory

06:21 GMT 01.10.2023 (Updated: 06:32 GMT 01.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Krasnodar Territory at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (05:00 GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"On October 1, at about 08:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was stopped. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Krasnodar Territory by air defense systems on duty," the ministry said in a statement.
Three Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the city of Smolensk.
"Today, at about 09:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of Russia was stopped. Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the Smolensk Region by air defense systems on duty," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
