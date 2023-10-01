https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/vintage-5000-year-old-wine-found-in-egyptian-jars--1113844437.html

Vintage: 5,000-Year-Old Wine Found in Egyptian Jars

An exciting archeological discovery reveals new details on the life of ancient Egyptian royalty.

During excavations in central Egypt, archaeologists found hundreds of jars containing some well-preserved wine remains, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt.Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, noted that the jugs are large and well-preserved. He also emphasized that the age of the wine was estimated to be around 5,000 years old.The ministry added that the researchers also uncovered funerary furniture along with the jars during the exploratory works.

