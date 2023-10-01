Vintage: 5,000-Year-Old Wine Found in Egyptian Jars

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/vintage-5000-year-old-wine-found-in-egyptian-jars--1113844437.html
An exciting archeological discovery reveals new details on the life of ancient Egyptian royalty.
During excavations in central Egypt, archaeologists found
hundreds of jars containing some well-preserved wine remains, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt.
"A collaborate archaeological mission, conducted jointly by Egypt, Germany, and Austria, found hundreds of sealed, fully intact jars. The discovery was made while scientists were exploring the tomb of Queen Merneith of the First Dynasty (approx. 2950 BC) at the Umm El Qa'ab site. The jars had traces of leftover wine," the Ministry’s statement reads.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, noted that the jugs are large and well-preserved. He also emphasized that the age of the wine was estimated to be around 5,000 years old.
The ministry added that the researchers also uncovered funerary furniture along with the jars during the exploratory works.