International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/vintage-5000-year-old-wine-found-in-egyptian-jars--1113844437.html
Vintage: 5,000-Year-Old Wine Found in Egyptian Jars
Vintage: 5,000-Year-Old Wine Found in Egyptian Jars
An exciting archeological discovery reveals new details on the life of ancient Egyptian royalty.
2023-10-01T17:02+0000
2023-10-01T17:02+0000
beyond politics
egypt
supreme council of antiquities
archaeology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844526_0:86:920:604_1920x0_80_0_0_c97bdbceb32fdad1a3d054dd0e88708f.jpg
During excavations in central Egypt, archaeologists found hundreds of jars containing some well-preserved wine remains, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt.Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, noted that the jugs are large and well-preserved. He also emphasized that the age of the wine was estimated to be around 5,000 years old.The ministry added that the researchers also uncovered funerary furniture along with the jars during the exploratory works.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220715/balancing-risks--benefits-a-glass-of-wine-may-be-good-for-you-only-after-a-certain-age-1097355771.html
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844526_0:0:920:690_1920x0_80_0_0_e26ee51e9dc628154ac214d6ff49fb78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt, archaelogy, ancient egypt, ancient wine jars
egypt, archaelogy, ancient egypt, ancient wine jars

Vintage: 5,000-Year-Old Wine Found in Egyptian Jars

17:02 GMT 01.10.2023
© Photo : © Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities وزارة السياحة والآثار5,000YO wine jars found intact in Egypt
5,000YO wine jars found intact in Egypt - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2023
© Photo : © Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities وزارة السياحة والآثار
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
An exciting archeological discovery reveals new details on the life of ancient Egyptian royalty.
During excavations in central Egypt, archaeologists found hundreds of jars containing some well-preserved wine remains, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt.
"A collaborate archaeological mission, conducted jointly by Egypt, Germany, and Austria, found hundreds of sealed, fully intact jars. The discovery was made while scientists were exploring the tomb of Queen Merneith of the First Dynasty (approx. 2950 BC) at the Umm El Qa'ab site. The jars had traces of leftover wine," the Ministry’s statement reads.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, noted that the jugs are large and well-preserved. He also emphasized that the age of the wine was estimated to be around 5,000 years old.
Glass of red wine, bottle - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2022
Balancing Risks & Benefits: A Glass of Wine May be Good For You Only After a Certain Age
15 July 2022, 13:43 GMT
The ministry added that the researchers also uncovered funerary furniture along with the jars during the exploratory works.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала