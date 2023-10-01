https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/watch-russian-army-repel-ukrainian-counterattack-near-avdeyevka-1113843156.html
Watch Russian Army Repel Ukrainian Counterattack Near Avdeyevka
Watch Russian Army Repel Ukrainian Counterattack Near Avdeyevka
Kiev launched counteroffensive attempt early in June after months of announcements and hyping about imminent success on the battlefield.
2023-10-01T15:22+0000
2023-10-01T15:22+0000
2023-10-01T15:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113842976_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_49f5963c8598061495d3671c9dd7b50b.jpg
Sputnik obtained footage that shows the Russian Army foiling a counterattack by Ukrainian troops near the city of Avdeyevka. The assault groups crashed in the forest belt.Russian forces detected Ukrainian militants via reconnaissance drones. The coordinates of the enemy were transferred to Russian artillery who opened suppressive fire.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113842976_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d450ddacd9d38eee543b0ed688d8629a.jpg
The Russian Army suppressed the attempt of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch a counter-offensive near the city of Avdeyevka in the DPR,
The Russian Army suppressed the attempt of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch a counter-offensive near the city of Avdeyevka in the DPR,
2023-10-01T15:22+0000
true
PT0M49S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian counteroffensive attempts, ukrainian crisis, russia special military operation, drone warfare
ukrainian counteroffensive attempts, ukrainian crisis, russia special military operation, drone warfare
Watch Russian Army Repel Ukrainian Counterattack Near Avdeyevka
Kiev launched its counteroffensive early in June after months of announcements and hype about imminent success on the battlefield. However, soldiers ran into stalwart Russian defenses and precisely-laid minefields.
Sputnik obtained footage that shows the Russian Army foiling a counterattack by Ukrainian troops near the city of Avdeyevka. The assault groups crashed in the forest belt.
Russian forces detected Ukrainian militants via reconnaissance drones. The coordinates of the enemy were transferred to Russian artillery who opened suppressive fire.