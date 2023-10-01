https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/watch-russian-army-repel-ukrainian-counterattack-near-avdeyevka-1113843156.html

Watch Russian Army Repel Ukrainian Counterattack Near Avdeyevka

Kiev launched counteroffensive attempt early in June after months of announcements and hyping about imminent success on the battlefield.

Sputnik obtained footage that shows the Russian Army foiling a counterattack by Ukrainian troops near the city of Avdeyevka. The assault groups crashed in the forest belt.Russian forces detected Ukrainian militants via reconnaissance drones. The coordinates of the enemy were transferred to Russian artillery who opened suppressive fire.

The Russian Army suppressed the attempt of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch a counter-offensive near the city of Avdeyevka in the DPR,

