Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Army Repel Ukrainian Counterattack Near Avdeyevka
Kiev launched counteroffensive attempt early in June after months of announcements and hyping about imminent success on the battlefield.
Sputnik obtained footage that shows the Russian Army foiling a counterattack by Ukrainian troops near the city of Avdeyevka. The assault groups crashed in the forest belt.Russian forces detected Ukrainian militants via reconnaissance drones. The coordinates of the enemy were transferred to Russian artillery who opened suppressive fire.
The Russian Army suppressed the attempt of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to launch a counter-offensive near the city of Avdeyevka in the DPR,
15:22 GMT 01.10.2023
Kiev launched its counteroffensive early in June after months of announcements and hype about imminent success on the battlefield. However, soldiers ran into stalwart Russian defenses and precisely-laid minefields.
Sputnik obtained footage that shows the Russian Army foiling a counterattack by Ukrainian troops near the city of Avdeyevka. The assault groups crashed in the forest belt.
Russian forces detected Ukrainian militants via reconnaissance drones. The coordinates of the enemy were transferred to Russian artillery who opened suppressive fire.
