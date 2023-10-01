International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Troops Blasting Ukrainian Units With a Precise Strike
Ukrainian counteroffensive attempts started almost four months ago and have not yet brought any substantial results apart from tremendous losses among Ukrainian troops. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the counteroffensive is a failure, not a stalemate.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage of a missile strike on units of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Army. According to an official statement, the projectile eliminated enemy troops, as well as armored vehicles and ammunition.The 72nd Mechanized Brigade was established in 2002 and actively participated in hostilities unleashed by Kiev in 2014 on people of Donbass who wanted to pursue their own fate and reunite with Russia.
Watch Russian Troops Blasting Ukrainian Units With a Precise Strike

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage of a missile strike on units of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Army. According to an official statement, the projectile eliminated enemy troops, as well as armored vehicles and ammunition.
The 72nd Mechanized Brigade was established in 2002 and actively participated in hostilities unleashed by Kiev in 2014 on people of Donbass who wanted to pursue their own fate and reunite with Russia.
