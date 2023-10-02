https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/borrell-says-total-amount-of-eu-assistance-to-ukraine-reaches-898bln-1113847876.html
Borrell Says Total Amount of EU Assistance to Ukraine Reaches $89.8Bln
On Saturday, Borrell arrived on an unannounced visit to Odessa, and on Sunday, he arrived in Kiev, where he announced that EU support to Ukraine had reached 85 billion euros.
ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that the European Union had allocated 85 billion euros ($89.8 billion) in support to Ukraine, of which over 25 billion euros had been provided in the form of military assistance.
"Our military support to Ukraine has reached the figure of 25 billion euros. And altogether - military, civilian, humanitarian [aid] - have reached the figure of 85 billion euros, which is… the highest amount in the world," Borrell said at a press conference in Kiev.
On Saturday, Borrell arrived on an unannounced visit to Odessa, and on Sunday, he arrived in Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
On that same day, US President Joe Biden signed a short-term funding bill to avoid a government shutdown in the US, but that bill does not include new funds for Kiev. An unnamed top Pentagon official reportedly said that the US Department of Defense had "exhausted nearly all available security assistance funding for Ukraine".
In addition, US Democrats and Republicans are now battling each-other on whether or not to continue to fund Ukraine. Thus far, the US has spent a massive $75 billion on assistance to Ukraine.
Moscow has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.