Netherlands Stopped Gas Production at Europe's Largest Field in Groningen - Report
THE HAGUE (Sputnik) - The Netherlands stopped gas production at Europe's largest gas field located in the Dutch province of Groningen on October 1, 60 years after the start of development of the field, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) reported.
The decision to stop gas production was made due to the risk of earthquakes. However, the media reported in June that gas wells may be opened next year in case of a very cold winter.
The Groningen gas field, located in the northern Netherlands, was discovered in 1959, while its development began in 1963. The field's initial recoverable gas reserves were 2.9 trillion cubic meters. For many years, the field was the main source of gas supply to Northwestern Europe, but due to numerous earthquakes in the province in the 1990s, the Dutch government decided to gradually limit production from it.