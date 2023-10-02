International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/netherlands-stopped-gas-production-at-europes-largest-field-in-groningen---report-1113847441.html
Netherlands Stopped Gas Production at Europe's Largest Field in Groningen - Report
Netherlands Stopped Gas Production at Europe's Largest Field in Groningen - Report
The decision to stop gas production was made due to the risk of earthquakes. However, the media reported in June that gas wells may be opened next year in case of a very cold winter.
2023-10-02T01:49+0000
2023-10-02T01:49+0000
world
netherlands
gas
gas production
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113847284_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_46203f2dd9de7a442c98305b2159f11a.jpg
The decision to stop gas production was made due to the risk of earthquakes. However, the media reported in June that gas wells may be opened next year in case of a very cold winter. The Groningen gas field, located in the northern Netherlands, was discovered in 1959, while its development began in 1963. The field's initial recoverable gas reserves were 2.9 trillion cubic meters. For many years, the field was the main source of gas supply to Northwestern Europe, but due to numerous earthquakes in the province in the 1990s, the Dutch government decided to gradually limit production from it.
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113847284_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1dd2d4109f229c49b17ac4cf4d3e1a04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netherlands, gas production, groningen gas field, earthquakes
netherlands, gas production, groningen gas field, earthquakes

Netherlands Stopped Gas Production at Europe's Largest Field in Groningen - Report

01:49 GMT 02.10.2023
© AP Photo / Peter DejongGas extraction in Amsweer, northern Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Energy giants Shell and Esso, now ExxonMobil, set up the joint venture Netherlands Petroleum Company, known by its Dutch acronym NAM, in 1947. In 1959, NAM discovered the Groningen gas field, one of the world's largest, with 2,800 billion cubic meters (98,870 billion cubic feet) of reserves.
Gas extraction in Amsweer, northern Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Energy giants Shell and Esso, now ExxonMobil, set up the joint venture Netherlands Petroleum Company, known by its Dutch acronym NAM, in 1947. In 1959, NAM discovered the Groningen gas field, one of the world's largest, with 2,800 billion cubic meters (98,870 billion cubic feet) of reserves. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2023
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
THE HAGUE (Sputnik) - The Netherlands stopped gas production at Europe's largest gas field located in the Dutch province of Groningen on October 1, 60 years after the start of development of the field, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) reported.
The decision to stop gas production was made due to the risk of earthquakes. However, the media reported in June that gas wells may be opened next year in case of a very cold winter.
The Groningen gas field, located in the northern Netherlands, was discovered in 1959, while its development began in 1963. The field's initial recoverable gas reserves were 2.9 trillion cubic meters. For many years, the field was the main source of gas supply to Northwestern Europe, but due to numerous earthquakes in the province in the 1990s, the Dutch government decided to gradually limit production from it.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала