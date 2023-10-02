https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/netherlands-stopped-gas-production-at-europes-largest-field-in-groningen---report-1113847441.html

Netherlands Stopped Gas Production at Europe's Largest Field in Groningen - Report

Netherlands Stopped Gas Production at Europe's Largest Field in Groningen - Report

The decision to stop gas production was made due to the risk of earthquakes. However, the media reported in June that gas wells may be opened next year in case of a very cold winter.

2023-10-02T01:49+0000

2023-10-02T01:49+0000

2023-10-02T01:49+0000

world

netherlands

gas

gas production

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113847284_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_46203f2dd9de7a442c98305b2159f11a.jpg

The decision to stop gas production was made due to the risk of earthquakes. However, the media reported in June that gas wells may be opened next year in case of a very cold winter. The Groningen gas field, located in the northern Netherlands, was discovered in 1959, while its development began in 1963. The field's initial recoverable gas reserves were 2.9 trillion cubic meters. For many years, the field was the main source of gas supply to Northwestern Europe, but due to numerous earthquakes in the province in the 1990s, the Dutch government decided to gradually limit production from it.

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netherlands, gas production, groningen gas field, earthquakes