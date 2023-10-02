https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/silent-retribution-out-of-nowhere-watch-russian-snipers-in-special-op-1113850958.html

Silent Retribution Out of Nowhere: Watch Russian Snipers in Special Op

Sputnik correspondents filmed Russian sharpshooters in combat action on special military operation zone.

2023-10-02T11:48+0000

Snipers are elite troops that play a crucial role in the Ukrainian conflict, hunting high-profile targets – important officers, artillerists, machine gun operators and tank commanders.They have a complex set of rules of combat behavior – they act in pairs, always look out for cover and move in dashes, avoiding melee combat at any cost.Sharpshooters work stealthily and patiently, sometimes waiting for hours before a target appears. They carefully study intelligence on the enemy, trying to understand their habits and behavioral patterns. Finally, they pull the trigger and their job is done.

