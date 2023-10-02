International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Silent Retribution Out of Nowhere: Watch Russian Snipers in Special Op
Sputnik correspondents filmed Russian sharpshooters in combat action on special military operation zone.
Snipers are elite troops that play a crucial role in the Ukrainian conflict, hunting high-profile targets – important officers, artillerists, machine gun operators and tank commanders.They have a complex set of rules of combat behavior – they act in pairs, always look out for cover and move in dashes, avoiding melee combat at any cost.Sharpshooters work stealthily and patiently, sometimes waiting for hours before a target appears. They carefully study intelligence on the enemy, trying to understand their habits and behavioral patterns. Finally, they pull the trigger and their job is done.
Sputnik correspondents filmed Russian sharpshooters in combat action in the special military operation.
