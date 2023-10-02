https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/social-media-congratulates-jimmy-carter-on-reaching-99-years-of-age-1113847545.html

Social Media Congratulates Jimmy Carter on Reaching 99 Years of Age

Carter has been confined to home hospice care for seven months, the 99-year-old former head of state continues to show surprising longevity. Netizens sounded off on social media to celebrate the milestone.

Travelers along highway 45 in the US state of Georgia are greeted by a unique tourist attraction: a 13-foot high peanut sporting a large, toothy grin. It was donated by the Indiana state Democratic Party in tribute to then-candidate Jimmy Carter during his 1976 presidential campaign. The statue is a relic of times gone by, but its inspiration continues to garner respect decades later.Though Carter has been confined to home hospice care for seven months, the 99-year-old former head of state continues to show surprising longevity. Netizens sounded off on social media Sunday in a sign of the high regard enjoyed by the politician with a long record of philanthropic work.“Dear Mr. President, One of my friends just turned 98 and another one just turned 101," wrote Barbara Streisand, who herself turned 81 in April, on the X platform. “Any way you look at it - you will live forever!! Sending you our best wishes.” The note was signed by Streisand and her husband, actor James Brolin.Streisand’s followers joined the actress in sending their regards to the former president. “Happy 99th Birthday!!! May God continue to bless you with many more blessed birthday's [sic],” wrote one. “You're a good soul. I'm proud to be a fan! God bless you,” wrote another.Admirers outside the United States chimed in as well, with one writing “I’m an Australian and I love #JimmyCarter99!!!”The official White House account also joined the celebration, posting a photo of a tribute to Carter in front of the presidential residence. “A special display at the White House in celebration of former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday,” read the message. “Happy Birthday, President Carter!”Carter’s grandson Jason Carter summed up his grandfather’s legacy thusly:"I think his time in the private sector and the work that he did at the Carter Center, really spending his life among the most marginalized and poorest people in the world and believing in their power to change their own lives and in the power of human rights for them and democracy for them, will be the biggest part of his legacy."

