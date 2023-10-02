https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/us-paid-trumpeter-pyongyang-berates-iaea-over-resolution-on-n-koreas-nuclear-program-1113849198.html

‘US' Paid Trumpeter’: Pyongyang Berates IAEA Over Resolution on N Korea’s Nuclear Program

North Korea’s parliament last week unanimously voted to enshrine the policy of “accelerated development” of nuclear weapons in the country’s constitution.

North Korea's Ministry of Nuclear Power Industry has criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for ''cooking up'' a resolution regarding Pyongyang's nuclear program.He referred to the document released last Friday by the UN atomic watchdog, in which it emphasizes the need for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to suspend its nuclear weapons program and urges Pyongyang to take into account the nine resolutions passed by the UN Security Council that strongly condemn their nuclear and ballistic missile actions.The spokesman labeled the resolution as a "conspiracy" orchestrated by the US and its allies, emphasizing that the IAEA lacks jurisdiction in North Korea since it withdrew from the organization in 1994. He underscored that North Korea's status as a nuclear weapons state has already become "irreversible."He made it clear that "As long as tyrannical nuclear weapons of the US and imperialist aggression forces exist on this land, the DPRK's position as a nuclear-weapon state will remain unchanged and the DPRK will never tolerate the hostile forces' acts of infringing upon its sovereignty."Separately, the spokesman accused IAEA chief Rafael Grossi of "taking the lead in creating the atmosphere of pressurizing the DPRK" by "spreading a false story [in 2022]" about the country’s push for resuming nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.The remarks came shortly after North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) (the country’s parliament) amended the constitution to bolster and expand the DPRK’s nuclear force.Last week Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the Standing Committee of the SPA, in a parliamentary session speech touted the DPRK as “a responsible nuclear weapons state”, which “develops highly nuclear weapons to ensure the rights to existence and development of the country, deter war and defend peace and stability in the region and the rest of the world."North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, for his part, expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to the lawmakers who "exercised the most historic right to vote in reflection of the general will of all the Korean people and added a brilliant page to the history" of the country's constitution.

