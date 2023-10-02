https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/watch-nasas-perseverance-rover-capture-martian-dust-devil-1113868979.html

Watch NASA's Perseverance Rover Capture Martian Dust Devil

Watch NASA's Perseverance Rover Capture Martian Dust Devil

The footage, sped up 20 times, offers a glimpse of a dust devil in motion along the western rim of Mars' Jezero Crater, shedding light on the enigmatic Martian atmosphere.

2023-10-02T23:14+0000

2023-10-02T23:14+0000

2023-10-02T23:11+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

mars

nasa

perseverance

space

space exploration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110450650_3823:0:6177:1324_1920x0_80_0_0_8757104aa20d11dfe207fdf12d0af90c.jpg

NASA's Perseverance rover recorded a mesmerizing dust devil in action on Mars during its mission to explore the red planet, the US space agency recently revealed.Footage of the captivating event officially took place on August 30, 2023, the 899th Martian day of the mission. The released video clip by the agency is composed of 21 frames taken at four-second intervals, and reveals a dust devil approximately 2.5 miles away from the rover's location at the Thorofare Ridge. The whirlwind was observed moving from east to west at a speed of about 12 miles per hour, with an estimated width of 200 feet.Martian dust devils form when rising warm air mixes with descending cooler air columns, and can grow significantly larger than their Earthly counterparts and are most prevalent during Mars' spring and summer months. However, their appearance at a specific location remains unpredictable, prompting Perseverance and fellow rover Curiosity to continuously monitor their surroundings, capturing images in black and white to compact data transmission to Earth.Perseverance's mission extends beyond capturing captivating Martian phenomena: it aims to delve into astrobiology; search for signs of ancient microbial life; study the planet's geology and past climate; and pave the way for future human exploration of Mars. Notably, its first mission is to collect and store Martian rock and regolith for future analysis. Subsequent NASA missions, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), plan to retrieve and return these sealed samples to Earth.The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California, oversees the operations of the Perseverance rover, marking another remarkable achievement in humanity's quest to unravel the mysteries of our celestial neighbor.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/look-at-stunning-mars-photos-in-ultraviolet-spectrum-1111454069.html

mars

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

nasa, mars jezero crater, martian atmosphere, nasa perseverance rover, thorofare ridge, dust devil on mars, rovers on mars, space explorations on mars