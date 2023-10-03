https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/at-least-21-people-dead-multiple-injured-after-italian-bus-plunges-off-overpass-near-venice-1113900967.html
The bus, which was en route from Venice to Marghera, was carrying passengers returning home from work when it broke through a barrier and plummeted about 10 meters. The vehicle subsequently burst into flames upon impact.
At least 21 people died late Tuesday after a commuter bus veered off an overpass near Venice, Italy, and crashed onto the train tracks below. Another 12 individuals were reported injured.
The catastrophic accident unfolded shortly before 8 p.m. local time. Up to five people remain missing.
Footage from the scene captured several onlookers making their way to the scene, with first responders working to treat the various persons who were aboard the bus.
Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.
"A huge tragedy struck our community this evening... I immediately declared the city to be in mourning, in memory of the numerous victims who were on the fallen bus," said Mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, expressing his condolences.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued an additional statement, detailing that he is in "close contact" with both Brugnaro and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.
"I express my deepest condolences, my personal and that of the entire government, for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre," said Meloni. "My thoughts go to the victims and their families and friends."
The railway line connecting Mestre and Venice have been suspended in the aftermath of the accident as authorities work to investigate the causes and assess the extent of the damage.