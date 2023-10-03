https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/at-least-21-people-dead-multiple-injured-after-italian-bus-plunges-off-overpass-near-venice-1113900967.html

At Least 21 People Dead, Multiple Injured After Italian Bus Plunges Off Overpass Near Venice

At Least 21 People Dead, Multiple Injured After Italian Bus Plunges Off Overpass Near Venice

At least 21 people have lost their lives, with 12 others injured and several still missing after a commuter bus careened off an overpass and plummeted onto train tracks.

2023-10-03T21:15+0000

2023-10-03T21:15+0000

2023-10-03T21:12+0000

world

italy

venice

giorgia meloni

luigi brugnaro

bus accident

road accident

accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113901074_0:194:718:597_1920x0_80_0_0_de60e60fc171963b08d768a972e7c4ff.jpg

At least 21 people died late Tuesday after a commuter bus veered off an overpass near Venice, Italy, and crashed onto the train tracks below. Another 12 individuals were reported injured.The catastrophic accident unfolded shortly before 8 p.m. local time. Up to five people remain missing.Footage from the scene captured several onlookers making their way to the scene, with first responders working to treat the various persons who were aboard the bus.Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni issued an additional statement, detailing that he is in "close contact" with both Brugnaro and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.The railway line connecting Mestre and Venice have been suspended in the aftermath of the accident as authorities work to investigate the causes and assess the extent of the damage.

italy

venice

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

italy bus tragedy, bus crashed near venice, mayor of venice luigi brugnaro, italian prime minister giorgia meloni, how may died in venice bus accident