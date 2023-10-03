https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/canada-increases-crackdown-on-media-trump-begins-trial-in-nyc-and-govt-shutdown-averted-1113868833.html

Canada Increases Crackdown on Media, Trump Begins Trial in NYC, and Govt Shutdown Averted

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Congressman Jamal Bowman pulling a Congressional fire alarm, and the US Supreme rejecting a Trump disqualification case.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Mark Sleboda, International Relations and Security Analyst, about Slovakian elections, Ukraine fatigue spreads, and EU leaders meeting in Ukraine. Mark spoke about the goals of the elite class in Europe and the political theater argument between Poland and Ukraine. Mark discussed the upcoming elections in Poland and Britain's posture towards Russia.Rachel spoke with Jason Goodman, founder of Crowdsource the Truth, about Attorney General Letitia James's 'get Trump' agenda, high school antics in Congress, and the commitment of Ukraine. Jason spoke about the Republican-led Congressional hearings and the childlike behavior of Democrats in Congress. Jason critiqued the actions of New York Democrat Jamal Boman and video evidence of Bowman pulling the fire alarm.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with KJ Noh, Author, journalist and geopolitical analyst, about America's claims of Chinese threats, Obama's Asia Pivot, and the information war surrounding China and Russia. KJ Noh detailed the former rules-based order and Washington's unable to deal with a multi-polarity on the globe.Rachel spoke with Kelly Anne Wolfe, CEO of Canadian Democratic Defense Association, about another Canadian convoy for children, the Canadian government is in turmoil, and online content in Canada receives government regulation. Kelly spoke about recent legislation to regulate online content and a possible second convoy meet-up in Canada.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

