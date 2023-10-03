International
Breaking News: US House Removes McCarthy From Speakership in Historic Vote
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/eu-reportedly-preparing-to-launch-talks-on-ukraines-membership-bid-1113900673.html
EU Reportedly Preparing to Launch Talks on Ukraine's Membership Bid
EU Reportedly Preparing to Launch Talks on Ukraine's Membership Bid
The European Union is reportedly preparing to launch formal negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc and intends to announce this in December.
2023-10-03T20:27+0000
2023-10-03T20:24+0000
world
petr pavel
ursula von der leyen
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
eu membership
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104360/61/1043606140_0:180:3432:2111_1920x0_80_0_0_36fd6e8ff95d09a6ae310efa211d723c.jpg
Citing diplomatic sources, US media reported on Tuesday that EU leaders will reportedly give the green light to accession talks with Kiev before the end of 2023, despite the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine.Earlier in the day, Czech President Petr Pavel said at an opening ceremony for the new academic year at the College of Europe in Bruges that the EU should enlarge in order to maintain its security and should not leave Ukraine and the Western Balkans "at the mercy of geopolitical manipulation." In September, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was confident that the EU could continue to function effectively in an enlarged format, adding that the accession of new member states to the bloc would be the best investment in the peace, security and prosperity of the entire continent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220719/eu-ambassador-tells-ukraine-not-to-expect-membership-shortcuts-1097590441.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104360/61/1043606140_190:0:3242:2289_1920x0_80_0_0_a5e412f390e45e0d46737ec7a0dec6f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union, eu membership, ukrainian accession,
european union, eu membership, ukrainian accession,

EU Reportedly Preparing to Launch Talks on Ukraine's Membership Bid

20:27 GMT 03.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / GEORGES GOBETEU flag is seen in front of the EU Commission Headquarters in Brussels. (File)
EU flag is seen in front of the EU Commission Headquarters in Brussels. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / GEORGES GOBET
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is reportedly preparing to launch formal negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc and intends to announce this in December.
Citing diplomatic sources, US media reported on Tuesday that EU leaders will reportedly give the green light to accession talks with Kiev before the end of 2023, despite the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine.
Earlier in the day, Czech President Petr Pavel said at an opening ceremony for the new academic year at the College of Europe in Bruges that the EU should enlarge in order to maintain its security and should not leave Ukraine and the Western Balkans "at the mercy of geopolitical manipulation."
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presents Matti Maasikas, head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine, with the two-volume set of Ukraine's answers to the European Union questionnaire, the first step in his campaign to obtain accelerated EU membership, in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2022
EU Ambassador Tells Ukraine Not to Expect Membership Shortcuts
19 July 2022, 16:20 GMT
In September, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was confident that the EU could continue to function effectively in an enlarged format, adding that the accession of new member states to the bloc would be the best investment in the peace, security and prosperity of the entire continent.

Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28, 2022, shortly after Russia launched its special military operation. It was followed by Georgia and Moldova, which decided to fast-track submission of their applications.

During the EU delegation's visit to Kiev on April 8, 2022, von der Leyen handed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a questionnaire to begin Ukraine's accession process.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала