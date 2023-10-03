https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/feinstein-replacement-appointed-congress-delays-shutdown-1113867938.html
Feinstein Replacement Appointed, Congress Delays Shutdown
Feinstein Replacement Appointed, Congress Delays Shutdown
Americans spend like there’s no tomorrow because many fear there won’t be one, while Congress averts a government shutdown - for now.
2023-10-03T04:05+0000
2023-10-03T04:05+0000
2023-10-03T09:47+0000
political misfits
radio
ukraine
europe
agribusiness
congress
robert f. kennedy jr
china
california
climate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113867781_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6ff80cfa1eb92b752301406bd4c95c07.png
Feinstein Replacement Appointed, Congress Delays Shutdown
Americans spend like there’s no tomorrow because many fear there won’t be one, while Congress averts a government shutdown - for now.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss why the White House is leaking its worries about Ukrainian corruption, a Washington Post opinion pieces arguing in favor of the US’s "investment" of their proxy war in Ukraine, trends in Eastern European politics, and why some branches of the US military have suddenly decided drug testing isn’t prohibitively expensive.Board President of the National Family Farm Coalition Jim Goodman discusses collusion in the agriculture industry, some anti-trust action the government is taking against an agriculture data broker, how this collusion leads to price fixing and pushes small farmers out of the market, and how the biggest offenders are able to drag out the legal process in order to indirectly achieve their ultimate goals - less competition and more market dominance.Professor of law and professor of public policy Robert Hockett discusses the continuing resolution that will keep the federal government functioning for the time being, Congressman Matt Gaetz's threats to call for a motion to strip the speakership from Kevin McCarthy, McCarthy’s threats to expel Gaetz and how McCarthy cut GOP Senate leaders out of his negotiating plans. He also discusses the Justice Department’s anti-trust lawsuit against Amazon, why this suit was not filed by the Department of Justice like past suits, and the Supreme Court beginning its fall term facing record levels of mistrust among Americans.Spokesperson for the Movement for Black Lives Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses California Governor Gavin Newsom's appointment of a placeholder for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat, rumors that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will shift to running for president as an independent, rumors that former Congressman Dennis Kucinich will depart from the RFK Jr. campaign, how Donald Trump’s defrauding case could strip him of millions in New York property assets, and epic storms that saw the flooding of the New York metro area last weekThe Misfits hosts also discuss Beijing’s request that all pandas return to China from US zoos, Representative Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm during government shutdown negotiations, and holocaust denial in Politico.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113867781_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d94d00614ab26b4fa6ca7cf0a606be56.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
political misfits, ukrainian corruption, proxy war in ukraine, agriculture industry, congressman matt gaetz, robert f. kennedy, jr
political misfits, ukrainian corruption, proxy war in ukraine, agriculture industry, congressman matt gaetz, robert f. kennedy, jr
Feinstein Replacement Appointed, Congress Delays Shutdown
04:05 GMT 03.10.2023 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 03.10.2023)
Americans spend like there’s no tomorrow because many fear there won’t be one, while Congress averts a government shutdown - for now.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss why the White House is leaking its worries about Ukrainian corruption, a Washington Post opinion pieces arguing in favor of the US’s "investment" of their proxy war in Ukraine, trends in Eastern European politics, and why some branches of the US military have suddenly decided drug testing isn’t prohibitively expensive.
Board President of the National Family Farm Coalition Jim Goodman discusses collusion in the agriculture industry, some anti-trust action the government is taking against an agriculture data broker, how this collusion leads to price fixing and pushes small farmers out of the market, and how the biggest offenders are able to drag out the legal process in order to indirectly achieve their ultimate goals - less competition and more market dominance.
Professor of law and professor of public policy Robert Hockett discusses the continuing resolution that will keep the federal government functioning for the time being, Congressman Matt Gaetz's threats to call for a motion to strip the speakership from Kevin McCarthy, McCarthy’s threats to expel Gaetz and how McCarthy cut GOP Senate leaders out of his negotiating plans. He also discusses the Justice Department’s anti-trust lawsuit against Amazon, why this suit was not filed by the Department of Justice like past suits, and the Supreme Court beginning its fall term facing record levels of mistrust among Americans.
Spokesperson for the Movement for Black Lives Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses California Governor Gavin Newsom's appointment of a placeholder for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat, rumors that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will shift to running for president as an independent, rumors that former Congressman Dennis Kucinich will depart from the RFK Jr. campaign, how Donald Trump’s defrauding case could strip him of millions in New York property assets, and epic storms that saw the flooding of the New York metro area last week
The Misfits hosts also discuss Beijing’s request that all pandas return to China from US zoos, Representative Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm during government shutdown negotiations, and holocaust denial in Politico.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM