https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/gaetz-prepares-to-oust-mccarthy-as-gop-rift-continues-1113864158.html
Gaetz Prepares to Oust McCarthy as GOP Rift Continues
Gaetz Prepares to Oust McCarthy as GOP Rift Continues
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the potential ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by his fellow GOP congressmen.
2023-10-03T04:01+0000
2023-10-03T04:01+0000
2023-10-03T09:22+0000
the final countdown
matt gaetz
shutdown
kevin mccarthy
gop
donald trump
trial
nyc
recession
us economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113864305_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_204d2890ded3226c91b2b6340f115129.jpg
Gaetz Prepares to Oust McCarthy as GOP Rift Continues
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the potential ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by his fellow GOP congressmen.
The show kicks off with owner & CEO of Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz sharing his perspective on the stop-gap funding and the potential of a Republican-led ousting of Kevin McCarthy.Then, attorney & CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins The Final Countdown to discuss Trump's trial in New York City over fraud, and if this could play in his favor.The second hour begins with Media Commentator and Economist Mitch Roschelle sharing his insights on a poll from Bloomberg revealing that a majority of American investors foresee a recession.The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on Slovakia's Prime Minister returning to power, and the latest out of Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
nyc
slovakia
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113864305_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_49b7c7058a69b7f401aee40def4dc993.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, ousting of kevin mccarthy, trump's trial in new york city, recession, slovakia's prime minister
the final countdown, ousting of kevin mccarthy, trump's trial in new york city, recession, slovakia's prime minister
Gaetz Prepares to Oust McCarthy as GOP Rift Continues
04:01 GMT 03.10.2023 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 03.10.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the potential ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by his fellow GOP congressmen.
The show kicks off with owner & CEO of Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz sharing his perspective on the stop-gap funding and the potential of a Republican-led ousting of Kevin McCarthy.
Then, attorney & CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins The Final Countdown to discuss Trump's trial in New York City over fraud, and if this could play in his favor.
The second hour begins with Media Commentator and Economist Mitch Roschelle sharing his insights on a poll from Bloomberg revealing that a majority of American investors foresee a recession.
The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on Slovakia's Prime Minister returning to power, and the latest out of Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM