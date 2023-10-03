https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/gaetz-prepares-to-oust-mccarthy-as-gop-rift-continues-1113864158.html

Gaetz Prepares to Oust McCarthy as GOP Rift Continues

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the potential ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by his fellow GOP congressmen.

The show kicks off with owner & CEO of Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz sharing his perspective on the stop-gap funding and the potential of a Republican-led ousting of Kevin McCarthy.Then, attorney & CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joins The Final Countdown to discuss Trump's trial in New York City over fraud, and if this could play in his favor.The second hour begins with Media Commentator and Economist Mitch Roschelle sharing his insights on a poll from Bloomberg revealing that a majority of American investors foresee a recession.The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on Slovakia's Prime Minister returning to power, and the latest out of Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

