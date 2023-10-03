https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/government-shutdown-averted-as-ukraine-aid-is-left-out-of-stopgap-1113866739.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including US Congress averting a government shutdown after a last minute vote over the weekend.

In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the latest from the battlefield in the Donbass region, along with a discussion on the Slovak elections.In the second hour, Angie Wong, Journalist and co-host of Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik, spoke to the Fault Lines team about the last minute spending bill that was passed by the US Congress to avert the government shutdown. She would also touch on the possibility of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy being ousted from his role by fellow GOP congress members.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston, political commentator and radio host, about RFK Jr's potential to run as an independent for the US presidency and what kind of implications it would have on the election.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

