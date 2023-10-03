https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/government-shutdown-averted-as-ukraine-aid-is-left-out-of-stopgap-1113866739.html
Government Shutdown Averted as Ukraine Aid is Left Out of Stopgap
Government Shutdown Averted as Ukraine Aid is Left Out of Stopgap
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including US Congress averting a government shutdown after a last minute vote over the weekend.
2023-10-03T04:02+0000
2023-10-03T04:02+0000
2023-10-03T09:23+0000
fault lines
radio
ukraine
us
kevin mccarthy
slovakia
joe biden
robert f. kennedy jr
us congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113866582_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c03e715caa5f661edd60d389e786ff27.png
Government Shutdown Averted as Ukraine Aid is Left Out of Stopgap
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including U.S. Congress averting a government shutdown after a last minute vote over the weekend.
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the latest from the battlefield in the Donbass region, along with a discussion on the Slovak elections.In the second hour, Angie Wong, Journalist and co-host of Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik, spoke to the Fault Lines team about the last minute spending bill that was passed by the US Congress to avert the government shutdown. She would also touch on the possibility of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy being ousted from his role by fellow GOP congress members.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston, political commentator and radio host, about RFK Jr's potential to run as an independent for the US presidency and what kind of implications it would have on the election.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113866582_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_75cc6847013bee707b4b188473991076.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, battlefield in the donbass region, slovak elections, government shutdown, rfk jr's presidential run
fault lines, battlefield in the donbass region, slovak elections, government shutdown, rfk jr's presidential run
Government Shutdown Averted as Ukraine Aid is Left Out of Stopgap
04:02 GMT 03.10.2023 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 03.10.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including US Congress averting a government shutdown after a last minute vote over the weekend.
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the latest from the battlefield in the Donbass region, along with a discussion on the Slovak elections.
In the second hour, Angie Wong, Journalist and co-host of Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik, spoke to the Fault Lines team about the last minute spending bill that was passed by the US Congress to avert the government shutdown. She would also touch on the possibility of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy being ousted from his role by fellow GOP congress members.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston, political commentator and radio host, about RFK Jr's potential to run as an independent for the US presidency and what kind of implications it would have on the election.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM