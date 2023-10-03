https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/government-shutdown-avoided-slovakia-election-rfk-jr-running-independent-1113870103.html

Government Shutdown Avoided; Slovakia Election; RFK Jr. Running Independent?

Government Shutdown Avoided; Slovakia Election; RFK Jr. Running Independent?

The US government has avoided a shutdown, and RFK Jr. is reportedly leaning towards leaving the Democratic party due to DNC election interference.

2023-10-03T04:06+0000

2023-10-03T04:06+0000

2023-10-03T09:57+0000

the critical hour

radio

slovakia

ukraine

impeachment

sudan

diane feinstein

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113869909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1e435238ecf77ddc940ddabe6fdd61.png

Government Shutdown Avoided; Slovakia Election; RFK Jr. Running Independent? The US government has avoided a shutdown, and RFK Jr. is reportedly leaning towards leaving the Democratic party due to DNC election interference.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Slovakian election has concerned US neocons as the new leader has vowed to stop supporting the Ukraine conflict. Mark Sleboda says "that this is the first government that was part of the NATO EU effort to support the Kiev regime that has fallen."Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim' Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss the government shutdown. A government shutdown has been avoided and further aid to Ukraine is in question. Dr. Jim Kavanagh says they are simply delaying decisions about spending all across the board. He also says the right-wing has put McCarthy in a serious political bind over new spending. This is a symptom of a divided country. Also, the support for the Ukraine war is eroding.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss the Biden impeachment and the 2024 election. The impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is proceeding in the US House of Representatives. Misty Winston says that this is the frontline fight for truth. The ruling elite are controlling the narratives, and the Biden stuff is being portrayed as under attack by the GOP. She says that people fall for it, and the elite use repetition to convince people that falsehoods are true.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. Kim Jong Un's official visit to the Russian Federation may show that the days of North Korea's isolation may be over. KJ Noh says that North Korea has never been strategically isolated. He argues that North Korea has increased its cooperation with Russia in important ways. He also says that this is the rising multipolar world, and it is related to the African states that are kicking out the French.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. New Zealand's labor party has committed to recognizing Palestine. Laith Marouf says that this is important because it comes from New Zealand in that large numbers of indigenous people residing in that nation have supported the Palestinian cause. He says that the West has been colonizing and genociding people for centuries and refusing to recognize the humanity of their victims.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. South Sudan's President has met with Russian President Putin to discuss closer energy and trade ties. Dr. Horne says that President Putin will meet with President Xi Jinping in a few days, which will be critical. He says that the US and Israel wanted to break up Sudan due to its military regarding the Palestinian question. Also, the oil deal will come from this meeting concerning the US Empire because it will increase Moscow's influence on the world oil market.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Canadian fascism. Canada and the US Empire are set for their clandestine race war against Russia. Dan Kovalik says that we are seeing a whitewash and revision of history. Over time, people in the West have been slowly taught that the US and Germany were on the same side in WW2. He also says the West allied with Nazis after WW2 to use the Nazi network against the Soviet Union.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, discusses censorship. Kit Klarenberg argues that the CIA and NSA created Google. Niko House says the CIA is tied in with many prominent Silicon Valley companies. He argues that the unlimited funding for these operations allows them to overtake their competitors.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

slovakia

ukraine

sudan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, slovakian election, ukraine conflict, kiev regime, aid to ukraine, 2024 election, indigenous people