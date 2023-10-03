International
Identity of UK Artist Banksy Could Soon Be Unmasked in Court - Reports
Identity of UK Artist Banksy Could Soon Be Unmasked in Court - Reports
The identity of renowned UK graffiti artist Banksy, who carefully maintains his anonymity, could be revealed during legal proceedings, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Robin Gunningham, 53, who the newspaper said could be Banksy, has been named as the first defendant in a defamation lawsuit. The second defendant is Banksy's company, Pest Control Ltd. The lawsuit was reportedly initiated by entrepreneur Andrew Gallagher, who had previously sued Banksy for trademark rights. However, the artist has managed to keep his identity secret. Gallagher's lawyer, Aaron Wood, refused to divulge any details of the claim as they are "confidential and will remain so until Banksy or Pest Control file their acknowledgment of service," the newspaper added. Banksy, whose true identity is still shrouded in mystery, has been active since the 1990s and is widely regarded as an artist who changed the mass perception of street art. The artist's works, which draw attention to political, military, capitalist, moral and other issues, are usually removed along with the wall or visible surface on which they were painted. Banksy's work has repeatedly gone under the hammer for millions of dollars.
13:52 GMT 03.10.2023
Gallery technicians display a Banksy called Love is in the Air screenprint in colours, 2003, on wove paper, numbered 412/500 in pencil at Christie's auction rooms in London, Friday, March 26, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The identity of renowned UK graffiti artist Banksy, who carefully maintains his anonymity, could be revealed during legal proceedings, media reported on Tuesday.
Robin Gunningham, 53, who the newspaper said could be Banksy, has been named as the first defendant in a defamation lawsuit. The second defendant is Banksy's company, Pest Control Ltd.
The lawsuit was reportedly initiated by entrepreneur Andrew Gallagher, who had previously sued Banksy for trademark rights. However, the artist has managed to keep his identity secret.
Gallagher's lawyer, Aaron Wood, refused to divulge any details of the claim as they are "confidential and will remain so until Banksy or Pest Control file their acknowledgment of service," the newspaper added.
Banksy, whose true identity is still shrouded in mystery, has been active since the 1990s and is widely regarded as an artist who changed the mass perception of street art. The artist's works, which draw attention to political, military, capitalist, moral and other issues, are usually removed along with the wall or visible surface on which they were painted. Banksy's work has repeatedly gone under the hammer for millions of dollars.
