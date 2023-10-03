International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/kremlin-denies-reports-about-russias-alleged-missile-tests-in-arctic-1113885314.html
Kremlin Denies Reports About Russia's Alleged Missile Tests in Arctic
Kremlin Denies Reports About Russia's Alleged Missile Tests in Arctic
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday denied media reports alleging that Russia was planning to test a missile codenamed Burevestnik in the Arctic.
2023-10-03T12:35+0000
2023-10-03T12:43+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
russia
arctic
siberia
burevestnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg
Peskov said that Russia remains committed to the international nuclear test ban regime, when asked to comment on remarks that the country should carry out a thermonuclear weapon test over Siberia to demonstrate its determination. Earlier this week, US media reported that satellite imagery suggested Russia was preparing or might have already carried out tests of the experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile in the Arctic.
russia
arctic
siberia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_1116:0:3847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da47204dc0f0f9441d1f9a2a4d3fcc15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
missile tests in arctic, burevestnik in the arctic, dmitry peskov
missile tests in arctic, burevestnik in the arctic, dmitry peskov

Kremlin Denies Reports About Russia's Alleged Missile Tests in Arctic

12:35 GMT 03.10.2023 (Updated: 12:43 GMT 03.10.2023)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2023
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday denied media reports alleging that Russia was planning to test a missile codenamed Burevestnik in the Arctic.
"No, I cannot [confirm this]. I do not know where the New York Times journalists got that idea from ... Apparently, [they] need to take a closer look at the satellite images," Peskov said when asked to comment on the allegations.
Peskov said that Russia remains committed to the international nuclear test ban regime, when asked to comment on remarks that the country should carry out a thermonuclear weapon test over Siberia to demonstrate its determination.
“This has never occurred in the past, so I don't think that kind of discussion is possible now, from an official point of view,” the spokesman added.
Earlier this week, US media reported that satellite imagery suggested Russia was preparing or might have already carried out tests of the experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile in the Arctic.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала