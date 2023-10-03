https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/kremlin-denies-reports-about-russias-alleged-missile-tests-in-arctic-1113885314.html
Kremlin Denies Reports About Russia's Alleged Missile Tests in Arctic
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday denied media reports alleging that Russia was planning to test a missile codenamed Burevestnik in the Arctic.
Peskov said that Russia remains committed to the international nuclear test ban regime, when asked to comment on remarks that the country should carry out a thermonuclear weapon test over Siberia to demonstrate its determination. Earlier this week, US media reported that satellite imagery suggested Russia was preparing or might have already carried out tests of the experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile in the Arctic.
Kremlin Denies Reports About Russia's Alleged Missile Tests in Arctic
12:35 GMT 03.10.2023 (Updated: 12:43 GMT 03.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday denied media reports alleging that Russia was planning to test a missile codenamed Burevestnik in the Arctic.
"No, I cannot [confirm this]. I do not know where the New York Times journalists got that idea from ... Apparently, [they] need to take a closer look at the satellite images," Peskov said when asked to comment on the allegations.
Peskov said that Russia remains committed to the international nuclear test ban regime, when asked to comment on remarks that the country should carry out a thermonuclear weapon test over Siberia
to demonstrate its determination.
“This has never occurred in the past, so I don't think that kind of discussion is possible now, from an official point of view,” the spokesman added.
Earlier this week, US media reported that satellite imagery suggested Russia was preparing or might have already carried out tests of the experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile in the Arctic.