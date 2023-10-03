https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/kremlin-denies-reports-about-russias-alleged-missile-tests-in-arctic-1113885314.html

Kremlin Denies Reports About Russia's Alleged Missile Tests in Arctic

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday denied media reports alleging that Russia was planning to test a missile codenamed Burevestnik in the Arctic.

Peskov said that Russia remains committed to the international nuclear test ban regime, when asked to comment on remarks that the country should carry out a thermonuclear weapon test over Siberia to demonstrate its determination. Earlier this week, US media reported that satellite imagery suggested Russia was preparing or might have already carried out tests of the experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile in the Arctic.

