Lightning Strike Causes Explosion, Fire at Processing Plant in UK's Oxfordshire - Reports

The lightning strike has caused an explosion and a huge fireball, the UK broadcaster reported.The media quoted the statement of Severn Trent Green Power, the country's largest producer of renewable energy from food waste, as saying that the lightning strike at its Cassington facility "caused an explosion in our biogas tanks," adding that "no one has been hurt and we are working with the emergency services to make sure the site is safe so that we can assess the damage as soon as possible."Residents have been urged to stay indoors and close their windows, the report said. A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain was issued for Oxfordshire until 2:00 a.m. [local time, 01:00 GMT] on Tuesday, the broadcaster reported.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large fire has erupted after a lighting hit a gas tank at a processing facility near the village of Yarnton in the United Kingdom's Oxfordshire country, UK media reported Monday.
The lightning strike has caused an explosion and a huge fireball, the UK broadcaster reported.
The media quoted the statement of Severn Trent Green Power, the country's largest producer of renewable energy from food waste, as saying that the lightning strike at its Cassington facility "caused an explosion in our biogas tanks," adding that "no one has been hurt and we are working with the emergency services to make sure the site is safe so that we can assess the damage as soon as possible."
Residents have been urged to stay indoors and close their windows, the report said.
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain was issued for Oxfordshire until 2:00 a.m. [local time, 01:00 GMT] on Tuesday, the broadcaster reported.