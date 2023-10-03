https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/mass-anti-government-rally-takes-place-in-berlin-1113875928.html
Mass Anti-Government Rally Takes Place in Berlin
Sputnik is live as protesters gather in Berlin to mark German Unity Day.
Sputnik comes live as thousands of people take to Berlin's streets on German Unity Day to protest against the coalition government's policies. Berlin-based groups are holding rallies on the streets of the German capital, calling for transparent political dialogue and peace talks in Ukraine.On German Unity Day, ministers and members of the federal government customarily hold ministerial talks at the Dialogue Forum; this year, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will announce a turning point in the country's security policy. Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
German Unity Day is a national holiday in Germany, celebrated every 3 October. It commemorates the reunification of East and West Germany in 1990 after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Sputnik comes live as thousands of people take to Berlin's streets on German Unity Day to protest against the coalition government's policies.
Berlin-based groups are holding rallies on the streets of the German capital, calling for transparent political dialogue and peace talks in Ukraine.
On German Unity Day, ministers and members of the federal government customarily hold ministerial talks at the Dialogue Forum; this year, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will announce a turning point in the country's security policy.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!