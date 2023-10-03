https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/new-wrinkles-show-mercury-solar-systems-smallest-world-steadily-shrinking-1113901342.html

New Wrinkles Show Mercury, Solar System’s Smallest World, Steadily Shrinking

Mercury, the solar system’s smallest planet and the closest to the Sun, is continuing to shrink, scientists say. A new paper published in Nature Geoscience reports that the small, rocky world has new “wrinkles” on its surface.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104990/78/1049907820_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7a51dd1dbc0a037f4c9340a8e888c5d4.jpg

Mercury, the solar system’s smallest planet and the closest to the sun, is continuing to shrink, scientists say. A new paper published in Nature Geoscience reports that the small, rocky world has new “wrinkles” on its surface.As Mercury has continued to cool since the period of its formation 4.6 billion years ago, the planet has shrunk an estimated 4.4 miles in diameter, according to previous studies of the tiny world. A similar process has played out on Earth’s moon, which shares many similarities with Mercury.Some of those scarps are estimated to be 3 billion years old, but recent studies have shown that many of them are much younger, indicating that the process is still unfolding.One of those who noticed odd behavior by the scarps was Ben Man, a PhD student at Open University in the UK, whose discovery led to the recent study. Man noticed the scarps had fractured in unusual ways, suggesting the crust had been stretched at certain places along fault lines. Dubbed “grabens” because of their similarity to structures on Earth, some are just 1 kilometer wide and 100 meters deep, indicating they are much younger than the larger fractures nearby.Because the grabens were so exposed and had not been buried by other debris from crumbling crust or meteor impacts, the scientists estimated they were roughly 300 million years old.

