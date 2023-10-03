https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/poll-reveals-voters-unenthusiastic-about-trump-biden-rematch-in-2024-1113867379.html

Poll Reveals Voters Unenthusiastic About Trump-Biden Rematch in 2024

Media Attacks Upcoming Peace Event, Student Loan Debt Repayment Resumes, Robert Menendez’s Record on Cuba

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Lee Camp, stand-up comedian, writer, activist and author of “Bullet Points and Punch Lines: The Most Important Commentary Ever Written On the Epic American Tragicomedy” to discuss an upcoming event calling for peace in Ukraine which features Cornel West and other activists, a recent article written about the event which attempts to characterize West as allying with Russia and China sympathizers, why the media is so focused on stifling dissent by calling activists radical and focusing on past employment in state-funded media, and why these attacks are coming now as the hyped Ukrainian counter-offensive continues to falter.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss the resumption of student loan debt repayment and how it could affect efforts to achieve a “soft landing” out of the inflationary crisis, how the Federal Reserve has intervened in past debt crises and why similar logic behind those decisions could apply to the student loan debt crisis, and how the resumption of repayment could affect Joe Biden’s efforts to be re-elected in light of his campaign promises to cancel student debt.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Calla Walsh, Co-chair of the National Network on Cuba to discuss the indictment of Senator Robert Menendez on charges of bribery and how activists against the blockade against Cuba have responded, Menendez’s role in maintaining the blockade on Cuba and promoting anti-Cuba policy through his past role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and what the future might hold for US-Cuba relations as the Biden administration continues to maintain Cuba’s status on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss a new poll documenting the lack of enthusiasm for a potential Biden-Trump matchup in the 2024 election, the recent visits by Trump and Biden to the UAW picket line and how they demonstrate why many voters might be apathetic toward politics, and how US celebrity culture has warped many Americans’ understanding of politics.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

