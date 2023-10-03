https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/russian-orthodox-church-supports-all-mediation-efforts-in-ukraine-conflict-says-archpriest-1113876321.html
Russian Orthodox Church Supports All Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Conflict, Says Archpriest
The Russian Orthodox Church supports all mediation efforts for the speedy establishment of a just peace in Ukraine, including the initiatives of the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Advisor to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Archpriest Nikolai Balashov, said.
Last Friday, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem said at a meeting with Pope Francis that the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem was ready to undertake a mediation mission aimed at overcoming the military conflict in Ukraine and achieving peace through negotiations, as well as continuing dialogue that should promote "healing within the Orthodox family". The Moscow Patriarchate also supports the Jerusalem church's intention to arrange a church-focused discussion about "the problems of the global Orthodox family", the archpriest added.The importance of talks between the Orthodox Churches cannot be exaggerated, even if its implementation encounters numerous obstacles, and the heads of some Churches have already refused in advance to discuss their decisions, Balashov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Orthodox Church supports all mediation efforts for the speedy establishment of a just peace in Ukraine, including the initiatives of the Patriarch of Jerusalem and all Palestine, according to Archpriest Nikolai Balashov, the Advisor to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.
Last Friday, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem said at a meeting with Pope Francis that the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem was ready to undertake a mediation mission aimed at overcoming the military conflict in Ukraine
and achieving peace through negotiations, as well as continuing dialogue that should promote "healing within the Orthodox family".
"The Russian Orthodox Church welcomes all mediation efforts aimed at building dialogue and establishing a just peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. We treat initiatives coming from the Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem, the primate of the most ancient Church, which is the mother of all Christian Churches, with the greatest respect," Balashov said in a statement.
The Moscow Patriarchate also supports the Jerusalem church's intention to arrange a church-focused discussion about "the problems of the global Orthodox family", the archpriest added.
"The Orthodox Church of Jerusalem has repeatedly played a key role in organizing such discussions in our history. We recall the meeting of primates and representatives of local Orthodox churches in Amman, which was held on the enthronement of Patriarch Theophilos III in 2020. It was an important step in inter-Orthodox communication, and this step must be continued," Balashov said.
The importance of talks between the Orthodox Churches cannot be exaggerated, even if its implementation encounters numerous obstacles, and the heads of some Churches have already refused in advance to discuss their decisions, Balashov said.