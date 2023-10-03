https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/russian-orthodox-church-supports-all-mediation-efforts-in-ukraine-conflict-says-archpriest-1113876321.html

Russian Orthodox Church Supports All Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Conflict, Says Archpriest

Russian Orthodox Church Supports All Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Conflict, Says Archpriest

The Russian Orthodox Church supports all mediation efforts for the speedy establishment of a just peace in Ukraine, including the initiatives of the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Advisor to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Archpriest Nikolai Balashov, said.

Last Friday, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem said at a meeting with Pope Francis that the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem was ready to undertake a mediation mission aimed at overcoming the military conflict in Ukraine and achieving peace through negotiations, as well as continuing dialogue that should promote "healing within the Orthodox family". The Moscow Patriarchate also supports the Jerusalem church's intention to arrange a church-focused discussion about "the problems of the global Orthodox family", the archpriest added.The importance of talks between the Orthodox Churches cannot be exaggerated, even if its implementation encounters numerous obstacles, and the heads of some Churches have already refused in advance to discuss their decisions, Balashov said.

