https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/russias-luna-25-mission-likely-crashed-due-to-faulty-velocity-measurement---roscosmos-1113878002.html

Russia's Luna-25 Mission Likely Crashed Due to Faulty Velocity Measurement - Roscosmos

Russia's Luna-25 Mission Likely Crashed Due to Faulty Velocity Measurement - Roscosmos

Incorrect operation of the angular velocity measurement unit is the most likely cause of the crash of Russia’s Luna-25 moon lander mission, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

2023-10-03T09:01+0000

2023-10-03T09:01+0000

2023-10-03T09:01+0000

beyond politics

roscosmos

sputnik

vostochny cosmodrome

soyuz-2.1b

russia

moon

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112566634_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_851d1ed64b2a0513a662665f4a13f243.jpg

"The most likely cause of the Luna-25 accident was the abnormal functioning of the on-board control complex, associated with the failure to turn on the accelerometer unit in the BIUS-L device (angular velocity measurement unit) due to the possible entry of commands with different priorities for their execution by the device into one data array," Roscosmos said in a statement. The distribution of commands in such data sets is random, in other words, probabilistic, according to the statement. The space corporation also said that the interdepartmental commission is concluding its work on the identification of causes of the accident, and recommendations to prevent similar issues in the future have been prepared. Luna-25, the first Russian lunar mission in almost 50 years and the first one in Russia's post-Soviet history, lifted off atop the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome on August 11, and entered lunar orbit a week later. On August 20, Roscosmos said that Luna-25 seemingly crashed into the moon's surface after going into an unplanned orbit. Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said that Luna-25’s engine had not turned off as planned and worked for 127 seconds instead of 84 seconds during a pre-landing maneuver.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/despite-luna-25-crash-russia-gained-invaluable-experience-of-flying-to-moon---roscosmos-1112766147.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's luna-25, russian space corporation roscosmos, angular velocity measurement