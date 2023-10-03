https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/three-people-killed-4-injured-by-14-year-old-gunman-at-mall-in-thailand--reports-1113886577.html

Three People Reportedly Killed, 4 Injured by 14-Year-Old Gunman at Mall in Thailand

Three People Reportedly Killed, 4 Injured by 14-Year-Old Gunman at Mall in Thailand

Three people were killed and four others injured by a gunman at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok on Tuesday, Thai media reported, citing police.

2023-10-03T13:17+0000

2023-10-03T13:17+0000

2023-10-03T13:39+0000

asia

thailand

bangkok

shooting

mass shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107826/10/1078261014_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_143572b5a2720ae1d94ea8729e858cd8.jpg

The incident occurred at around 4:40 p.m. local time (9:40 GMT), when a 14-year-old male gunman started shooting at people using a Glock 19 pistol, Thai newspaper reported. About half an hour later, he surrendered to the police. The perpetrator told police officers that he had heard a voice that ordered him to shoot, according to the report. He was wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and a baseball hat with a United States flag on it. In 2022, there were 2,804 gun-related deaths in Thailand, and, with a firearm death rate of 3.91 per 100,000 people, the country ranked 15th globally, the newspaper reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/explosion-at-fireworks-factory-in-thailand-leaves-at-least-10-dead-over-100-injured-1112250256.html

thailand

bangkok

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

three people were killed, siam paragon mall in bangkok, gunman