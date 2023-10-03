International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/three-people-killed-4-injured-by-14-year-old-gunman-at-mall-in-thailand--reports-1113886577.html
Three People Reportedly Killed, 4 Injured by 14-Year-Old Gunman at Mall in Thailand
Three People Reportedly Killed, 4 Injured by 14-Year-Old Gunman at Mall in Thailand
Three people were killed and four others injured by a gunman at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok on Tuesday, Thai media reported, citing police.
2023-10-03T13:17+0000
2023-10-03T13:39+0000
asia
thailand
bangkok
shooting
mass shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107826/10/1078261014_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_143572b5a2720ae1d94ea8729e858cd8.jpg
The incident occurred at around 4:40 p.m. local time (9:40 GMT), when a 14-year-old male gunman started shooting at people using a Glock 19 pistol, Thai newspaper reported. About half an hour later, he surrendered to the police. The perpetrator told police officers that he had heard a voice that ordered him to shoot, according to the report. He was wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and a baseball hat with a United States flag on it. In 2022, there were 2,804 gun-related deaths in Thailand, and, with a firearm death rate of 3.91 per 100,000 people, the country ranked 15th globally, the newspaper reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/explosion-at-fireworks-factory-in-thailand-leaves-at-least-10-dead-over-100-injured-1112250256.html
thailand
bangkok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107826/10/1078261014_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_cb17a403ee614aab55e88e92164a1bfc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
three people were killed, siam paragon mall in bangkok, gunman
three people were killed, siam paragon mall in bangkok, gunman

Three People Reportedly Killed, 4 Injured by 14-Year-Old Gunman at Mall in Thailand

13:17 GMT 03.10.2023 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 03.10.2023)
© AP Photo / Wason WanichakornAn Armed Thai Soldier Stands in Front of a Police Truck in Bangkok, Thailand
An Armed Thai Soldier Stands in Front of a Police Truck in Bangkok, Thailand - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2023
© AP Photo / Wason Wanichakorn
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were killed and four others injured by a gunman at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok on Tuesday, Thai media reported, citing police.
The incident occurred at around 4:40 p.m. local time (9:40 GMT), when a 14-year-old male gunman started shooting at people using a Glock 19 pistol, Thai newspaper reported. About half an hour later, he surrendered to the police.
The perpetrator told police officers that he had heard a voice that ordered him to shoot, according to the report. He was wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and a baseball hat with a United States flag on it.
Firework warehouse explosion in Thailand - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2023
World
Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Thailand Leaves At Least 10 Dead, Over 100 Injured
29 July, 19:49 GMT
In 2022, there were 2,804 gun-related deaths in Thailand, and, with a firearm death rate of 3.91 per 100,000 people, the country ranked 15th globally, the newspaper reported.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала