Three people were killed and four others injured by a gunman at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok on Tuesday, Thai media reported, citing police.
asia
thailand
bangkok
shooting
mass shooting
The incident occurred at around 4:40 p.m. local time (9:40 GMT), when a 14-year-old male gunman started shooting at people using a Glock 19 pistol, Thai newspaper reported. About half an hour later, he surrendered to the police. The perpetrator told police officers that he had heard a voice that ordered him to shoot, according to the report. He was wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and a baseball hat with a United States flag on it. In 2022, there were 2,804 gun-related deaths in Thailand, and, with a firearm death rate of 3.91 per 100,000 people, the country ranked 15th globally, the newspaper reported.
Three People Reportedly Killed, 4 Injured by 14-Year-Old Gunman at Mall in Thailand
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were killed and four others injured by a gunman at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok on Tuesday, Thai media reported, citing police.
The incident occurred at around 4:40 p.m. local time (9:40 GMT), when a 14-year-old male gunman started shooting at people using a Glock 19 pistol, Thai newspaper reported. About half an hour later, he surrendered to the police.
The perpetrator told police officers that he had heard a voice that ordered him to shoot, according to the report. He was wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and a baseball hat with a United States flag on it.
In 2022, there were 2,804 gun-related deaths
in Thailand, and, with a firearm death rate of 3.91 per 100,000 people, the country ranked 15th globally, the newspaper reported.